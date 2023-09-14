Previous French leader suggests Ukraine joining NATO will not bring peace

(MENAFN) previous French Leader Nicolas Sarkozy has cautioned that Ukrainian association of NATO as well as the European Union “would not promote peace” and would be supposed as a “provocation” by Russia.



Talking to French news station on Wednesday, Sarkozy debated it is in Kiev’s foremost welfares to stay “neutral” about Western blocs. The pervious president also persisted that diplomacy with Moscow stays the most prudent choice for Ukraine to end the present war.



“Bringing Ukraine into NATO would not promote peace,” stated Sarkozy, who worked as French leader amid 2007 as well as 2012.



NATO presidents announced at a conference in Lithuania in July that the bloc would merely ask Ukraine to become an associate “when allies agree and conditions are met.” NATO had already rejected Kiev’s requests for a “fast-track” to complete association in September of 2022.



