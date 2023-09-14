Cyngn Secures Four New Patents For Its Ai-Powered Autonomous Vehicle Technologies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Since August 2023, Cyngn has been granted four additional patents, bringing totalpatents granted to 14 MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Cyngn Inc.

(the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN ), a developer of AI-powered autonomdriving solutions for industrial applications, today announced the issuance of four new patents granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its autonomvehicle technologies. "The additions of Cyngn's four new patents reaffirm our commitment to innovation in autonomtechnology while ensuring safety and scalability remain at the forefront of our advancements," said Lior Tal, chief executive officer of Cyngn. "These patents further strengthen the differentiation of Cyngn's proprietary technology and dedication to providing our customers with leading, world-class, AI-powered autonomsolutions to increase productivity and efficiency." In August, the Company announced

the procurement of four additional patents as a result of their proprietary technology for vehicle sensors, obstacle detection systems, autonomdriving predictions and multi-channel object matching. The publication of four additional patents brings the company's totalpatents to 14, further solidifying its position as a pioneer and leader in the autonomindustrial sector. Cyngn's patent family is comprised of the following granted patents:

Patent Number Title Publication Date





US-11,747,454 GRANULARITY-FLEXIBLE EXISTENCE-

BASED OBJECT DETECTION 9/5/2023





US-11,745,762 SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE

TRAJECTORY PREDICTION FOR

AUTONOMDRIVING 9/5/2023





US-11,745,747 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF ADAPTIVE

DISTRIBUTION OF AUTONOMOUS

DRIVING COMPUTATIONS 9/5/2023





US-11,745,750 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF LARGE-

SCALE AUTOMATIC GRADING IN

AUTONOMDRIVING USING A

DOMAIN-SPECIFIC LANGUAGE 9/5/2023





US-11,679,726 VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS 6/20/2023





US-11,673,577 SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE

RELEVANCY PREDICTION FOR

AUTONOMDRIVING 6/13/2023





US-11,668,833 OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS 6/6/2023





US-11,651,583 MULTI-CHANNEL OBJECT MATCHING 5/16/2023





US-11,614,527 SELF-ADAPTIVE LIDAR-CAMERA

SYNCHRONIZATION SYSTEM 3/28/2023





US-11,592,565 FLEXIBLE MULTI-CHANNEL FUSION

PERCEPTION 2/28/2023





US-11,555,928 THREE-DIMENSIONAL OBJECT

DETECTION WITH GROUND REMOVAL

INTELLIGENCE 1/17/2023





US-11,372,115 VEHICLE LOCALIZATION 6/28/2022





US-11,186,234 VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS 11/30/2021





US-11,169,271 OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS 11/9/2021

For a comprehensive view of Cyngn's patents focused on modularity and flexibility of autonomvehicle systems with multiple sensor modalities and configurations, please visit the USPTO .

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomvehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomvehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

