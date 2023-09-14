Lts Advances Quality Oversight With Veeva Vault Qms

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV ) today announced that LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS"), a leading pharmaceutical technology company, is partnering with Veeva MedTech to advance its quality operations. LTS will use Veeva Vault QMS to improve process control and visibility, align global production sites, and increase audit readiness.

"As we continue to grow, we need a modern, scalable, and user-friendly quality management tool to harmonize and advance our quality processes across the organization," said Dr. Heike Barnikow-Bock, corporate vice president operations, quality projects and consulting, LTS. "With Veeva Vault QMS, we will strengthen oversight and GxP compliance while aligning with the quality requirements of our customers."

"Veeva's open collaboration and flexibility to meet our needs make it the perfect partner," said Christian Langer, corporate senior vice president of global quality at LTS. "The team's breadth of experience and foon execution made completing this project in such a short amount of time possible."

With headquarters in Germany and four sites in North America, Europe, and Asia, LTS develops and manufactures drug delivery systems, such as transdermal patches, oral thin films, and wearable drug delivery devices. Vault QMS will help LTS manage and track quality processes, such as deviations, complaints, lab incidents, corrective and preventive actions, and change control. By improving its quality management processes, LTS can provide greater value to its partners and drive better patient outcomes, which aligns with the LTS purpose: "We CARE. We CREATE. We DELIVER."

"Veeva Vault QMS helps companies like LTS simplify quality processes for better efficiency while ensuring ongoing inspection readiness," said Patrik Brehm, director of quality strategy for Veeva MedTech in Europe. "Veeva is proud to partner with the team to help streamline its quality operations."

Veeva MedTech offers unified, connected cloud software solutions to help deliver medical devices and diagnostics to patients in need. It includes Veeva Vault products across research and development and commercial to help speed the total product development lifecycle for medtech companies.

Vault QMS is part of Vault Quality Suite , which brings together quality systems and processes on a single cloud platform to enable efficient quality management.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation , Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit

veeva.com/eu .

