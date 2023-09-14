Relief Beds Arrive In Maui County To Help Displaced Families

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relief Bed International was able to respond quickly to the needs of aid workers in Maui with 100 Relief Beds already arriving to help with displaced families.

Shipment of Relief Beds to Maui, HI

Thank You Video from World Vision

"We are so honored to have partners like World Vision who are able to respond quickly via their warehousing of disaster relief supplies and then coordinate shipments quickly, stated Scott

Smalling Relief Bed International Founder. Further, Relief Bed International wouldn't have beds to provide without the support of our committed private donors and corporate partners like

Brentwood Home, Robert Craig Films,

Worship 24/7 and ESS Universal", continued Smalling.

"Worship 24/7 is designed to facilitate an experience with God that is so personal that He permanently changes one's priorities and sparks the life-long process of being conformed to the image of Jesus," stated David Harms Founder and CEO of Worship 24/7. "When choosing a partner like Relief Bed International we put them up against that lens and then shared their mission with our listeners", continued Harms.

"We are honored to partner with Relief Bed International to support Lahaina and all Maui County residents affected as they seek comfort and shelter following the devastating wildfires," explained Jennifer Stolo, CEO of Robert Craig Films. "As portrayed in our upcoming feature film, No Address, and documentary, Americans With No Address, we highlight how homelessness can unexpectedly happen to anyone.", continued

Stolo.

"Prior to the fires, we had a team member visit the historic community of Lahaina. We are heartbroken. At

ESS universal we hope to support an already resilient community with the gift of rest", shared Phil Bouman CEO of ESS Universal.

"At Avocado and

Brentwood Home we pride ourselves on helping people get a more restful sleep, so our partnership with Relief Bed International is a perfect fit for our mission as a business," stated Brian Baxter Chief Revenue Officer at Avocado Brands and

Brentwood Home.

With natural disasters on the rise, Relief Bed International is one of the few organizations that is standing at the ready to help displaced families with a better nights rest during this traumatic time in their lives. In fact, within weeks of Relief Bed International's response to the Maui Wildfires, a category 3 hurricane (Idalia) made landfall in a small town of Keaton Beach, FL and churned Northeast through Georgia and parts of the Carolinas before going back out to the Atlantic. Internationally Morosuffered a devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 and significant loss of life. Most recently areas of Libya were impacted by destructive flooding.

Please help Relief Bed International continue its life changing work by becoming a corporate partner or by making a donation. You can make tax deductible donations via their website

or by mail.

Relief Bed International PO Box 503 Tacoma, WA 98401.

Corporate partners who want more information on how to become a partner of Relief Bed International please email them at: [email protected]

About Relief Bed International

Relief Bed International provides strategically built beds to disaster relief victims through their network of international relief partners around the globe. Relief Bed International is a federally recognized 501c3 non-profit.



About Robert Craig Films

Robert Craig Films is a film company located in Placer County, California, with a mission to develop, create and produce high-quality, entertaining movies that inspire the viewers to engage with greater empathy, compassion, and generosity in the communities they live in.

Visit

for more information.



About ESS Universal

At

ESS Universal, we think that everyone deserves a bed that's durable and comfortable because strength comes from a good night's rest. ESS is your complete source for Heavy Duty Adult Metal Bunk Beds [ rated at 500 lbs per platform ], Waterproof High-Density Mattresses, and Accessories. Gorilla Strong. Bed Bug Smart.



