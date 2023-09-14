Candid Moments From G20 Gala Dinner

(MENAFN- Asianet) Some interesting moments were witnessed during the G20 Gala Dinner, hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi, on Saturday. Nearly 300 guests, including heads of state and those invited by the Indian government, attended the dinner hosted at Bharat Mandapam. Let's take a look.
Political differences were set aside whenPresident Joe Biden and President Droupadi Murmu met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and
Jharkhand's Hemant Soren along with PM Modi
An interpreter is seen relaying Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's views to
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida's wife Yuko Kishida. She wore a beautiful green saree with a pink blouse.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is seen sharing a light moment with
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Smriti Irani is all smiles while interacting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is seen engrossed in conversation with
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stain is seen having an engaging conversation with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida is seen with his wife Yuko Kishida. She wore a beautiful green saree. She complemented her outfit with a pink blouse
Union Minister Anurag Thakur is seen interacting with an invitee even as artists are seen performing in the backdrop.
UK PM Rishi Sunak is seen offering a 'namaste' in company of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Australia PM Anthony Albanese and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong are seen with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
MENAFN14092023007385015968ID1107067943
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.