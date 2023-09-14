Montauk Brewing Expands Distribution Beyond The Northeast

“This is a huge moment for Montauk Brewing, as we begin a sustainable path to becoming a national brand. Since Montauk Brewing was founded 11 years ago, the buzz around its innovative, easy-drinking beers has spread far beyond New York. Consumers and retailers across the country constantly askwhen Montauk will be available in their cities, and we're excited that we can now show them why Montauk is the top craft brewer in New York,” said Ty Gilmore, President of U.S. Beer at Tilray.

Montauk's best-selling styles of its drinkable craft beers are now available in both cans and kegs, including:



Wave Chaser India Pale Ale (IPA) [6.4% Alcohol By Volume (ABV)]: A super clean and refreshing ale brewed with Chinook, Azacca, Columand El Dorado hops that deliver a wave of tropical and pine aromas.

Cold Day IPA (6.7% ABV): Inspired by Montauk's icy winds and frosty waters in the winter, the slightly hazy IPA was brewed with Amarillo and Strata that deliver crisp juice notes that warm the spirit.

Driftwood Ale (6% ABV): A well-balanced English Pale Ale known for its dark copper color and easy drinkability, thanks to its Victory malts, which deliver terrific toasty, nutty and biscuity flavors. Box of Montauk : A rotating variety pack filled with Montauk's best seasonal and flagship beers, featuring Wave Chaser IPA , The Surf Beer , Juicy IPA , and Tropical IPA for Fall 2023.

Montauk's best-selling craft beers are now available across major retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout Georgia.

About Montauk Brewing Company

Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing”), founded in 2012 by longtime friends, embraces the motto“Come as You Are,” honoring adventure and passion for the simple pleasures in life. Today, according to Nielson data, the beloved brand is the #1 fastest selling Craft Brewery in Metro New York and is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY).

Montauk Brewing invites you to visit their red Brew Barn in downtown Montauk, open year-round for fresh beer needs, located just steps from the surf – right where it belongs. Montauk Brewing is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.