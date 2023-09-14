Guru Organic Energy Announces Record Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Record topline quarterly performance, supported by increased sales velocities and solid results from Theanine Fruit Punch launch across Canada, another #1 ranked innovation. 1

Q3 2023revenue increased by 15% to a record $8.9 million, compared to $7.7 million in Q3 2022.

Sustained strong margins, with gross profit of $4.5 million, compared to $4.2 million in Q3 2022.

Significant decrease inloss to $3.0 million or $(0.09) per share in Q3 2023, compared toloss of $6.5 million or $(0.20) per share in Q3 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 loss of $3.0 million in Q3 2023, compared to a $6.5 million loss in Q3 2022.

Robust financial position with $48.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and unused credit facilities, reflecting prudent balance sheet management. Poised to launch Theanine Fruit Punch in the U.S. in December, together with new yet-to-be-announced tasty innovation.

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“ GURU ” or the“ Company ”), Canada's leading organic energy drink brand1, today announced its results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2023. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial Highlights

(in thousands of dollars, except per share data) Three months ended

July 31

Nine months ended

July 31

2023 2022 2023 2022 revenue 8,878 7,730 21,602 22,299 Gross profit 4,544 4,238 11,331 12,161 loss (3,006 ) (6,530 ) (8,276 ) (13,694 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.09 ) (0.20 ) (0.26 ) (0.42 ) Adjusted EBITDA2 (3,010 ) (6,492 ) (8,062 ) (13,254 )



“Q3 was GURU's best quarter to date with recordrevenue of $8.9 million and a significant reduction inloss, as we continue to foon growing our business efficiently through targeted investments in marketing and improved in-store execution with our exclusive distribution partner in Canada. Increased sales velocities, mainly in major Canadian urban centres, along with our new GURU Fruit Punch, continued to fuel our growth,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU Organic Energy.

“U.S. activities also showed positive results, driven by improved online execution in the quarter and a record performance during Amazon's Prime Day this past July. Our rotational program with a leading wholesale club in California went extremely well and could lead to more opportunities in the future. GURU Tropical Punch has become GURU's #1 energy drink in the U.S., confirming the growing popularity of our punch-flavoured innovations with consumers. With that in mind, we are excited to launch GURU Fruit Punch in the U.S., together with a new yet-to-be-announced innovation before the end of the year.

“Q4 has started strong with additional wins in the grocery sector in Canada through our distribution partner, increasing our energy drinks' availability in grocery stores. September will also see the start of a rotational program with a leading wholesale club in Quebec. The fourth quarter will continue to be active with The Amazing Race Canada sponsorship, our fall Feel Good Energy Challenge and University Camprograms.

“Overall, we're pleased with the growing traction generated by our targeted strategy and marketing activities, as well as the positive results from our latest flavored innovations, Tropical Punch and Fruit Punch. Looking ahead, with our past learnings and solid financial position, we believe that we are on the right track to grow GURU's market share, while continuing to improve our financial performance in the quarters ahead through efficient growth,” added Mr. Goyette.

The Company also announces that it has reached a mutual agreement with Rajaa Grar that she will no longer be with the Company in her role as Chief Revenue Officer. GURU wishes Rajaa the best of luck in her new endeavours and thanks her for her service to the Company.

Results of operations



Gross profit totalled $4.5 million, compared to $4.2 million in Q3 2022. Gross margin, which is comprised of distribution, selling and merchandizing fees, amounted to 51.2% in Q3 2023, compared to 54.8% for the same period a year ago. The decrease in gross margin was mainly due to higher costs of goods sold and more promotional activity. For the nine-month period, gross profit totalled $11.3 million, compared to $12.2 million a year ago. Gross margin for the nine-month period was 52.5%, compared to 54.0% last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”), which include operational, sales, marketing and administration costs, amounted to $8.1 million in Q3 2023, compared to $11.0 million for the same period a year ago. Selling and marketing expenses decreased to $5.7 million from $8.5 million in Q3 2022, as the Company took a more targeted approach to its investment in sales and marketing campaigns during the current fiscal year. General and administrative expenses decreased to $2.4 million from $2.5 million in Q3 2022, as a result of continued cost control measures. For the nine-month period, SG&A amounted to $20.8 million, compared to $26.3 million a year ago, mainly due to lower sales and marketing expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA2 amounted to a loss of $3.0 million in Q3 2023, compared to a loss of $6.5 million for the same quarter a year ago. The improvement in Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was mainly due to lower selling and marketing expenses during the period. Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of the year was a loss of $8.1 million in 2023, compared to a loss of $13.3 million in 2022.

As at July 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $38.7 million and unused Canadian- and US-dollar denominated credit facilities totalling $10 million.

1 Nielsen, 52-week period ended July 15, 2023, All Channels, Canada vs. same period year ago

2 Please refer to the“Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section at the end of this release.

3 SPINS IRI data, 52-week period ended July 16, 2023, Total Natural channels vs. same period year ago.

Conference call

GURU will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter results today, September 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Participants can access the call as follows:



Via webcast:

Via telephone: 1-833-630-1956 (toll free) or 1-412-317-1837 for international dial-in A webcast replay will be available on GURU's website until September 14, 2024.



About GURU Products

GURU energy drinks are made from a short list of plant-based active ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame. These carefully sourced ingredients are crafted into unique blends that push your body to go further and your mind to be sharper.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world's first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Feel Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to investors.guruenergyor follow@guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok.