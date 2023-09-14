Ai Assistant Simplifying Daily Life





Synthia, currently in early alpha testing, is powered by a variety of cutting-edge large language models (LLMs) including some of the same technologies used by Open AI's ChatGPT. It is designed to make life more efficient, productive and easy for busy executives and is already helping users arrange their communication channels into a single stream. The AI assistant now has full SMS integration in addition to its voice and emailing capabilities and can send and receive text messages on behalf of the user as well as perform numerinformation retrieval tasks.

Examples of features and tasks that Synthia AI can currently undertake include:

The AI assistant utilises an innovative proprietary plugin system and has access to a wide range of different APIs and services such as WolframAlpha and Bing Web Search. In an improvement on ChatGPT, the AI assistant can contextually understand tasks and choose which plugins to employ to obtain information from the most appropriate source. It is then able to integrate multiple responses and intelligently formulate them in a single chat window. Synthia AI can answer variqueries related to live information, general knowledge, finance, people, places, books, popular culture and more; everything from checking the weather in a given location to finding the best restaurants and getting the spot price for gold.



Multi-language support has also been added and includes English, French, Polish, Spanish, Italian, German, Dutch, Russian and Portuguese. Synthia automatically translates text/voice from one language into another so two users speaking in different languages can seamlessly interact via their AI assistants in their native tongues. In the latest alpha version, the team is currently experimenting with enabling users to interact with their executive assistant via verbal conversations. Utilising the latest cutting-edge AI powered voice models from ElevenLabs, Synthia can answer back in a variety of languages.



Anyone interested in testing Synthia AI assistant can join here:

Online Blockchain PLC enquiries: Clem Chambers (CEO) -

Media enquiries: Francesca De Fra-

- ends -

About OBC PLC

Online Blockchain PLC (LSE: OBC) is a UK-based incubator driving cutting-edge research and development in inteand information-based technologies for the next generation of customers. Established in 1999, OBC has remained at the forefront of the inteevolution, incubating successful online games and creating ADVFN, the leading global financial news platform for retail investors, listed on the London Stock Exchange. Led by a visionary team with over two decades of pioneering experience in technology, Online Blockchain focuses on technical innovation in the blockchain and AI space. The company's notable achievement includes the creation of Umbria Network, a widely acclaimed cross-chain bridge for digital assets.

For more information, visit:







