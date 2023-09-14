Venus Concept Receives 510(K) Clearance For The Venus Versa Pro System, Its New Multi-Application Platform

VeVeis a modular system based on a multi-application approach. It is customizable and upgradable and offers the most in-demand aesthetic treatments by supporting 10 optional applicators which utilize VeConcept's (MP)2, IPL and NanoFractional RF technologies. Designed as a modular platform, the VeVecan be configured to best suit any practice's needs with the ability to add additional applications as the practice grows or changes.

The all new VeVePro System expands on the already comprehensive VeVeplatform by incorporating proprietary advances in NanoFractional RF technologies from our dedicated skin resurfacing system, VeVivaMD, providing higher power and deeper skin penetration for optimal results.

"This important clearance is a direct outcome of the new strategic plan we implemented earlier this year," said Rajiv De Silva, Chief Executive Officer of VeConcept. "Our new strategy has ledto prioritize the allocation of resources to our most promising growth opportunities and foon continued innovation to accelerate our path to long-term, sustainable, profitability and growth. We anticipate that the VeVePro System will be an important contributor to revenue growth in 2024."

"The VeVePro System once again demonstrates our commitment to continue to build upon our robust R&D pipeline," said Hemanth Varghese, President & Chief Innovation and Business Officer of VeConcept. "The advancements we are introducing in the VeVePro System, will provide superior, comprehensive technologies to support our existing and future customers, and address the growing demand for multi-modal solutions in aesthetics. VeVehas been one of the company's best-selling products over the last 5 years with thousands of installations worldwide. We are confident that its new generation VeVePro System, can surpass the success of VeVersa, offering our existing customer base an attractive upgrade option, as well as offering new customers a new standard of care to address nearly all their patient's aesthetic concerns with one platform. We look forward to formally announcing our commercial launch in the coming weeks."

About VeConcept

VeConcept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 14 direct markets. VeConcept's product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including VeVersa, VeVePro, VeLegacy, VeVelocity, VeFiore, VeViva, VeGlow, VeBliss, VeBlissMAX, VeEpileve, VeViva MD and AI.ME. VeConcept's hair restoration systems include NeoGraft® and the ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration system. VeConcept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, Aperture Venture Partners, and Masters Special Situations.

