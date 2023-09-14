Thursday, 14 September 2023 03:33 GMT

Financial Calendar 2024


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financial calendar 2024 for The BANK of Greenland


Annual Report 2023
27 February 2024

Annual general meeting in Nuuk
20 March 2024

Interim Report – First Quarter 2024
13 May 2024

Interim Report – First Half 2024
21 August 2024

Interim Report – First Nine Months 2024
06 November 2024

After the release of the result, the reports will be available on The BANK of Greenland's website,

