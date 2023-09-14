(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financial calendar 2024 for The BANK of Greenland
|
Annual Report 2023
|
27 February 2024
|
Annual general meeting in Nuuk
|
20 March 2024
|
Interim Report – First Quarter 2024
|
13 May 2024
|
Interim Report – First Half 2024
|
21 August 2024
|
Interim Report – First Nine Months 2024
|
06 November 2024
After the release of the result, the reports will be available on The BANK of Greenland's website,
Best Regards
The BANK of Greenland
Attachment
13.Finanskalender 2024_UK
Attachments 13.Finanskalender 2024_UK...
MENAFN14092023004107003653ID1107067946
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.