(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financial calendar 2024 for The BANK of Greenland



Annual Report 2023

27 February 2024

Annual general meeting in Nuuk

20 March 2024

Interim Report – First Quarter 2024

13 May 2024

Interim Report – First Half 2024

21 August 2024

Interim Report – First Nine Months 2024

06 November 2024

After the release of the result, the reports will be available on The BANK of Greenland's website,

Best Regards

The BANK of Greenland

Attachment

13.Finanskalender 2024_UK





Attachments 13.Finanskalender 2024_UK...