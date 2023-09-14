After Jailer, Rajinikanth Joins Hands With Lokesh Kanagaraj For 'Thalaivar 171'

To be produced by Sun Pictures, the film has actions by Anbariv. Rajinikanth, who has wrapped the shooting of 'Lal Salaam', in which he has played an extended cameo, is expected to begin filming for 'Thailaivar 171', soon.

Rajinikanth recently appeared in the movie Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

The film was released on

August 10. The movie broke box office records, taking in more than Rs 500 crore globally and over Rs 200 crore in India. With a Day 1 gross of Rs 44.50 crore, it was the greatest opening in Tamil cinema this year. In addition to its strong showing in Tamil Nadu, the movie also did well in Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The movie brought in Rs 1.60 crore on Day 23 across all languages. The movie has made a total domestic revenue of Rs 329.83 crore.



Produced by Kalanithi Maran, Jailer also stars Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Mirna Menon,

Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishna and Tamannaah Bhatia in important roles.



