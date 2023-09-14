Solar Scam Rocks Kerala Assembly; Massive Showdown Between Opposition And LDF

Also read: Solar scam: Former forest minister KB Ganesh Kumar under CBI scanner; discussion today in Assembly at 1 pm

The arguments took place in the Kerala Assembly

during a discussion of an adjournment motion presented by Congress MLA Shafi Parambil over the CBI's findings clearing Oommen Chandy of the allegations made by a woman

complainant.

Satheesan argued that Pinarayi deserves to be referred to as the main conspirator as on the third day after taking over as chief minister in 2021, he persuaded the complainant to demand a CBI investigation into Oommen Chandy. Pinarayi denied the claim, saying that he had never met with the woman or anybody connected to her.



The Speaker rejected the adjournment motion after a two-hour debate. The heated arguments were witnessed between the treasury and opposition lawmakers regarding the scandal that shook the state between 2011 and 2016 under the Oommen Chandy administration.



The allegations made against LDF MLA K B Ganesh Kumar by the Congress leadership that he planned the plot against Oommen Chandy were all denied. He claimed that during his testimony before the CBI, he admitted that he was unaware of the sexual allegations made against Oommen Chandy.



The CBI report alleging

a conspiracy against Oommen Chandy in the sexual assault case connected to the solar scam was the subject of a discussion demand from the opposition. The adjournment motion was taken up for discussion from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

