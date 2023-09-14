Jaane Jaan New Promo OUT: Kareena Kapoor Khan Plays Mom's Role In Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat's Film

ALSO READ: Naseeruddin Shah bashes Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' for regressive storyline; takes sly dig - READ

Sujoy Ghosh, the director of the film Jaane Jaan, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat, shared a new promo teaser and poster today after receiving positive feedback from viewers of the film's posters and trailer. The teaser offered an inside look at Maya D'Souza's life and the lengths she goes to shield her daughter from what appears to be a murder probe. In the brief video, Kareena's character Maya was seen going above and beyond to protect her school-going daughter. Sharing the promo, Sujoy wrote,“whatta honor it was to work with kareena kapoor khan --

another level of dedication...here she is as maya d'souza in...#JaaneJaan 21 sept on @NetflixIndia dekhna zaroor,”

Fans couldn't contain their enthusiasm as soon as Ghosh published the promo and swamped the comments section with their responses. "Already blocked my calendar, this looks so promising Kareena x Vijay x Jaideep.. it's gonna be lit," one X user remarked beside a red heart emoji. The words "Maya D'Souza is going to be another Kareena cult character," along with the emojis for a fire, a crown, and a red heart, were added by another user. Another person added three fire emojis and the word "Intense."



