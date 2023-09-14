Biryani To Banana Chips-7 Popular Kerala Street Food To Try

Kerala offers a unique and diverse range of street food that reflects its rich culinary heritage. Here are seven popular Kerala street food items to try.



Puttu is a cylindrical steamed rice cake made with rice flour and coconut. It's typically served with kadala curry, a spicy black chickpea curry, and ripe bananas.



Kozhikode biryani is a flavorful rice cooked with aromatic spices, ghee, and tender pieces of chicken or meat. It has a unique taste due to dried fruits and caramelized onions.



Kerala parotta is a flaky, layered flatbread that's crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. It's often served with a chicken curry, creating a deliciand satisfying meal.



Appam is a fermented rice pancake with a lacy edge and a soft center. It's commonly served with a creamy and mildly spiced vegetable stew made with coconut milk.



This spicy and flavorful dish consists of boiled eggs cooked in a thick, aromatic gravy made with onions, tomatoes, and a blend of spices. It's often served with appam or bread.



Fried banana chips are often made from underripe banana slices that have been deep-fried in sunflower or coconut oil and are popular dry snack in Kerala.

Although not a traditional street food in the usual sense, It features an array of vegetarian dishes, including rice, sambar, avial, thorans, pickles, and payasam.

