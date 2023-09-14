Biryani To Banana Chips-7 Popular Kerala Street Food To Try

(MENAFN- Asianet) Kerala offers a unique and diverse range of street food that reflects its rich culinary heritage. Here are seven popular Kerala street food items to try.
Kerala offers a unique and diverse range of street food that reflects its rich culinary heritage. Here are seven popular Kerala street food items to try.
Puttu is a cylindrical steamed rice cake made with rice flour and coconut. It's typically served with kadala curry, a spicy black chickpea curry, and ripe bananas.
Kozhikode biryani is a flavorful rice cooked with aromatic spices, ghee, and tender pieces of chicken or meat. It has a unique taste due to dried fruits and caramelized onions.
Kerala parotta is a flaky, layered flatbread that's crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. It's often served with a chicken curry, creating a deliciand satisfying meal.
Appam is a fermented rice pancake with a lacy edge and a soft center. It's commonly served with a creamy and mildly spiced vegetable stew made with coconut milk.
This spicy and flavorful dish consists of boiled eggs cooked in a thick, aromatic gravy made with onions, tomatoes, and a blend of spices. It's often served with appam or bread.
Fried banana chips are often made from underripe banana slices that have been deep-fried in sunflower or coconut oil and are popular dry snack in Kerala.
Although not a traditional street food in the usual sense, It features an array of vegetarian dishes, including rice, sambar, avial, thorans, pickles, and payasam.
MENAFN14092023007385015968ID1107067895
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.