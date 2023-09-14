Bengaluru Police Nab B.Tech Hacker Behind Multi-Crore Cyber Heist On Rewards Websites

The South East Cyber Sen Police arrested Lakshmipathy after investigating a complaint filed by the director of a Bengaluru-based reward company, whose website was hacked by him. It's reported that Lakshmipathy had accumulated about ₹4.16 crore worth of gold and silver, ₹11 lakh in cash, and owned seven motorcycles of different brands. All of these possessions were taken by the police during his arrest.

The hacker's method involved breaking into the reward company's website and redirecting the gift vouchers meant for customers to his own account. Lakshmipathy had previously worked at well-known companies like AXIS Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, and Emirates NBD, where rewards were given through customer cards. His deep knowledge of these systems allowed him to hack into the company's website and servers, letting him steal gifts meant for legitimate winners.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Lakshmipathy had kept all the stolen gold, silver, and money in his home without spending or sharing it with anyone. Following a cyber fraud case filed at the South East CEN Police Station, the police took Lakshmipathy into custody and continued their inquiry into the matter.