Apple Event 2023: Official Website Down Ahead Of Launch, To Get Iphone 15 Series Page Soon

The Apple Wonderlust event will kickstart tonight at 10:30 PM IST. The event is free to watch online. The livestream is available on the official Apple YouTube channel. For India-specific details, Apple will also update its Apple newsroom.



At the event, we will see the debut of the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. If we go by the leaks and rumours, Apple will also unveil the next-gen Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches.

The vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pmay also carry an upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera on the back instead of the 12-megapixel camera.

On the other hand, it's speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a periscope camera for better portrait photos.

A titanium body will probably be present in the Pro variants. In addition to greater durability, titanium may also aid in a lightweight design. A new shortcuts button could also appear on the board. The Action button was first included on the Apple Watch Ultra last year by Apple.

Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook has also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that it is "almost time." Apple's Wonderlust event is taking place directly from Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

