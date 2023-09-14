Kim Jong Un Reaches Russia To Meet Vladimir Putin Amid US Warnings

According to experts, Putin is purportedly looking to North Korea for ammunition and antitank missiles for Moscow's conflict in Ukraine, while Kim is also looking for cutting-edge technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines as well as food supplies for his underdeveloped country.

Kim "left here by his train on Sunday afternoon to visit the Russian Federation," KCNA said.

Images from state media showed Kim passing through the station on a red carpet with an honour guard as he made his way to his train.

It is possible that two leaders will meet on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the Far East city closest to the North Korea-Russia border. The forum runs until Wednesday.

According to state media, Kim was accompanied by senior military figures from North Korea, including his defence minister, foreign minister, and officials in charge of missile manufacture and space science. Kim has not left the North since the coronavioutbreak first broke out. The year 2019 also saw him go to Russia to meet with Putin.