Kim Jong Un Reaches Russia To Meet Vladimir Putin Amid US Warnings

(MENAFN- Asianet) Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, has apparently reached Russia ahead of a summit with President Vladimir Putin that thesaid would foon supplying weapons for Moscow's war on Ukraine. According to the agency, pictures showed a train with dark green carriages being carried down a track by a Russian Railways locomotive as it entered the Primorsky area from North Korea.
According to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), prominent officials and citizens of Pyongyang offered him "a warm send-off" in the meanwhile.
According to experts, Putin is purportedly looking to North Korea for ammunition and antitank missiles for Moscow's conflict in Ukraine, while Kim is also looking for cutting-edge technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines as well as food supplies for his underdeveloped country.
Kim "left here by his train on Sunday afternoon to visit the Russian Federation," KCNA said.
Images from state media showed Kim passing through the station on a red carpet with an honour guard as he made his way to his train.
It is possible that two leaders will meet on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the Far East city closest to the North Korea-Russia border. The forum runs until Wednesday.
According to state media, Kim was accompanied by senior military figures from North Korea, including his defence minister, foreign minister, and officials in charge of missile manufacture and space science. Kim has not left the North since the coronavioutbreak first broke out. The year 2019 also saw him go to Russia to meet with Putin.
MENAFN14092023007385015968ID1107067875
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.