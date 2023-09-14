Naseeruddin Shah Bashes Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' For Regressive Storyline; Takes Sly Dig - READ

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor opens up on Taimur's name controversy; was baffled at the media trial

He said, "It is not enough to love your country. But beat drums about it. You have to create imaginary enemies. People do not realise is that what they are doing is very harmful. In fact, films like Kerala Story and Gadar 2. I have not seen them. I know what they are about."

He also shares, "It is disturbing that films like Kashmir Files are so massively popular. But, films by Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, and Hansal Mehta, who try to portray the truth of their times, do not get seen. But it is important that these filmmakers do not lose heart and continue telling stories. They will be responsible for posterity. A hundred years later, people will see Bheed. They will also see Gadar 2 and see which one portrays the truth of our times because film is the only medium which can do that. It is hard to resort to abstraction and capture life as it is. So regressive is a pretty mild word for what is going on."

