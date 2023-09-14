Earth To Mars: 8 Planets And Their Diameters

Earth to Mars are 8 planets that vary in size; Jupiter is the largest with a diameter of 139,822 km, while Pluto, once the ninth planet, is the smallest at 2,377 km

Mercury, the closest plto the Sun, has a diameter of approximately 4,880 kilometers (3,032 miles)

Venus, the scorching twin of Earth, has a diameter of approximately 12,104 kilometers (7,521 miles)

Earth, our home, has a diameter of approximately 12,742 kilometers (7,918 miles)

Mars, the Red Planet, has a diameter of approximately 6,779 kilometers (4,212 miles)

Jupiter, the largest plin our solar system, boasts a diameter of approximately 139,822 kilometers (86,881 miles)

Saturn, known for its stunning rings, has a diameter of approximately 116,464 kilometers (72,367 miles)

Uranus, the ice giant, has a diameter of approximately 50,724 kilometers (31,518 miles)

Neptune, the distant blue planet, has a diameter of approximately 49,244 kilometers (30,598 miles)

Pluto, has a diameter of approximately 2,377 kilometers (1,474 miles), making it significantly smaller than the major planets in our solar system