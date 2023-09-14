Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Bruno Fernandes Dominates In Portugal's 9-0 Victory Over Luxembourg

Exhibiting his midfield prowess, Fernandes orchestrated his performance with 84 touches of the ball and an impressive 81% pass accuracy. The Manchester United star's vision and creativity shone as he delivered seven crucial key passes and completed six out of the 11 crosses he attempted. Notably, Fernandes executed seven long passes, connecting with his intended target on three occasions, while also generating two significant scoring opportunities and making a crucial block.

In terms of defensive contributions, the 29-year-old displayed his versatility, winning six of the nine ground duels he engaged in and dominating aerial contests. Additionally, Fernandes showcased his dribbling skills with a successful attempt and demonstrated defensive commitment with four tackles. To cap off his remarkable performance, he notched a hat-trick of assists, reaffirming his staas a football maestro.

In other Euro 2024 qualifying action, Wales put on a gritty display to secure victory over Latvia. The visitors took command of the pitch in the first half but needed a stroke of luck to break the deadlock. A mistimed challenge by Kaspars Dubra on Harry Wilson resulted in a penalty, converted by captain Aaron Ramsey. This goal marked Ramsey's first for his country since November 2021.

In the second half, Wales relentlessly pursued another goal, with Wilson, the emerging Tottenham talent Brennan Johnson, and NWilliams all coming close. Fortunately for Latvia, a potential red card for Janis Ikaunieks was overturned, sparing them from a dire situation. In the final 10 minutes, opportunities to extend the lead surfaced, but neither Johnson nor Williams could find the target. Ultimately, David Brooks sealed the victory with a chipped shot in the dying moments, securing a 2-0 win for Wales.

This hard-fought triumph marked Wales' second win in their last 11 games, positioning them fourth in a tightly contested Group D, just three points adrift of the top spot. Meanwhile, Latvia finds themselves in fifth place in the group standings.