Jeethu Joseph Opens Up About His Next 'Neru' Starring Mohanlal In Lead Role

Santhi Mayadevi, who played the role of a lawyer in Drishyam 2, has written the screenplay for Neru. The writing of the film was done at the request of Jeethu by Santhi, who is a lawyer in real life as well. "I first got to know Santhi when she came to act in Ram. Then, when Drishyam 2 came out, I felt that it would be better if the court scenes in it were presented more realistically. Especially the language used there. I asked Santhi if she could fix it. It was only after that I asked Shanti if she would play the character. On the sets of Drishyam 2, Shanti and I used to talk about many cases. It cannot be said that it was a real-life incident movie. Rather, it can be said that the film was inspired by many small incidents. I am the one who asked Shanti to write this.

"Santhi is a busy lawyer. The script took two years to complete. It's a courtroom drama. There's no suspense in it. It's not a thriller. It's a case. The audience knows what the case is. They know who the culprit is. But what happens when a case like this is tried in court? How can manipulation take place? In which way the fight will have to be fought. We have tried to speed up the court proceedings as much as possible. This film is an emotional drama", added Jeethu Joseph.

Mohanlal unveiled the title of the Jeethu Joseph-directed film on Instagram on August 17. It is the 33rd cinematic endeavour by Producer Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas.





But the fans are eagerly waiting to hear news on the arrival of 'Drishyam 3'. The audience is disheartened since no news as such is heard about its project.

