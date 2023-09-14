Lebron James And Stephen Curry Among Elite Basketball Stars Eyeing Paris Olympics Participation

LeBron James, a 38-year-old forward with a storied career, boasts two Olympic gold medals from Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012 but hasn't graced the international stage since. However, he's acutely aware of the bitter taste of global competition, having been part of the 2004 Athens Olympics bronze-winning team and the 2006 Basketball World Cup bronze medalists.

James is not merely contemplating a return to Olympic glory; he's actively engaged in recruiting former NBA Most Valuable Players, such as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, in a bid to assemble a powerhouse team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA champion and forward for the Phoenix Suns, who turns 35 soon, has already made significant contributions toOlympic gold-medal endeavours in London, Rio, and Tokyo.

Curry, a four-time NBA champion hailing from the Golden State Warriors, has never donned the jersey at the Olympics but did play a pivotal role in securing World Cup titles for American teams in 2010 and 2014, marking the country's first such triumphs since 1994.

LeBron's recruitment efforts extend beyond Curry and Durant. He has reportedly enlisted the talents of his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Golden State's versatile Draymond Green, and Boston's emerging star Jayson Tatum, as revealed by The Athletic. Furthermore, Phoenix's three-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker and the seasoned 38-year-old Chris Paul of Golden State, who secured gold medals in 2008 and 2012, are also reported to be intrigued by the prospect of participating in the Paris Olympics.

