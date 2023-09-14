Fuchka, Ghugni To Chow Mein: 7 Famous Street Foods Of Kolkata

The city of Joy is famfor its innumerable yummy street foods that thong the streets. Chow mein, Ghugni to Fuchka are foods that tantalize the taste buds of food lovers

Phuchka is a beloved street food in Kolkata. It consists of hollow, crispy balls filled with a mixture of tamarind water, mashed potatoes, chickpeas, and varispices

Jhal Muri is a spicy and tangy puffed rice snack mixed with variingredients like peanuts, mustard oil, chopped green chilies, and spices. It's a popular street food of Kolkata

This yummy Chow Mein is nothing similar to the restaurant-style Chinese chowmin. This stir-fried chow mein is mixed with vegetables and chicken, egg or sometimes both

Kolkata is famfor its Kathi Rolls, which are essentially Indian wraps. A paratha or roti is filled with grilled meat (like chicken, mutton, or paneer), onions, and chutney

Mughlai Paratha is a stuffed paratha, crispy, flaky outer layer, filled with rich, spicy mixture of minced meat, beaten eggs, and is typically served with potato curry on the side

Ghugni is dried white peas cooked with spices and served with chopped onions, green chilies, and sometimes tamarind chutney. It's a deliciand filling street food

Aloo Kabli is very innate to Kolkata. it is a mixture of Boiled ptatoes, tamarind chutneys, sprinkled with onion and coriander. The tangy and spicy mixture makes it mouth-watering