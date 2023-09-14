Bioresorbable Polymers Market Is Projected To Reach Us$ 6.2 Billion By 2032 X Herald

Download Sample Copy of This Report:



Between 2017 and 2021, the price of biopolyesters climbed at a CAGR of about 12.5%. Significant advantages offered by bioployesters are stimulating the market for bioresorbable polymers. Most biopolyesters have high strength, are biodegradable and biocompatible, and may be shaped into films or other objects for use in medical devices that are biocompatible with and absorbable from the body. Renewable resources are used to make biopolyesters.

According to Fact.MR, a supplier of market research and competitive information, the market value of bioresorbable polymers increased historically between 2017 and 2021 at a rate of about 12.4% CAGR. An growth in surgical procedures, rising demand for drug delivery applications, and the use of biocompatible medical devices are the main revenue drivers that have an impact on the bioresorbable polymers market.

In the realm of surgery, implants used in bone anastomosis are made of a polymer known as biopolyesters. Biopolyesters are widely used because they are easy to mould into implants and have excellent biocompatibility. As a result, there is an increase in demand for biopolyesters.

Key Takeaways from the Study

· The market for bioresorbable polymers was worth US$ 1.3 billion in 2021. Fact.MR estimates that between 2022 and 2032, the income from Bioresorable Polymers would expand 4.1X, reaching about US$ 6.2 Bn.

· Biopolyesters are anticipated to have the highest predicted CAGR of over 16.5% in terms of Product Type.

· Theis the market leader for biorenewable polymers, with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of about US$ 1.7 billion predicted.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the bioresorbable polymers market are Corbion NV, Evonik Industries AG, Poly-Med, Inc., KLS Martin Group, Foster Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., DSM Biomedical, Inc, ZIndustrial Products, Inc, REVA Medical, LLC., Poly-Med Incorporated, Bezwada Biomedical, and Nomisma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

In March 2021, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. expanded the production plant for its Viatel bioresorbable polymer and relocated its research and development (R&D) activities from Dublin to Mullingar's National Science Park. In September 2020, Corbion and Total announced plans to develop a new polylactic acid bioplastics plant in Europe. The plant, which will be Europe's first global-scale Polylactic acid production facility, is estimated to have a capacity of 100 thousand tonnes per year. The new factory is scheduled to open in 2024 and will be located in France. This additional polylactic acid investment will hasten plans to increase lactic acid production and meet the increasing demand for polymers.

Bioresorbable Polymers Market : Segmentation



By Product Type :



Biopolyesters

Agro-polymers

By Application :



Orthopedics



Drug Delivery

Other Applications

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

