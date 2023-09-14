DMK Leader Accepts Party Joined INDIA Alliance To End Sanatana Dharma; Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

On September 2, Udhayanidhi's speech at the 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' created a political storm when he equated Sanatana Dharma with diseases and emphasized the need for its eradication.





He stated, "There are some things which we have to eradicate and we can't merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue fever, malaria, corona, all these are things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatana is also like this."

Expressing gratitude to the conference organizers for providing him with a platform to advocate for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma, he further elaborated, "Eradicating and not opposing Sanatanam should be our first task. What is Sanatanam? The name Sanatanam comes from Sanskrit. Sanatanam is against equality and social justice. The meaning of Sanatanam is nothing but 'permanence,' something which cannot be changed. Nobody can question. This is the meaning of Sanatana."

Following the outrage sparked by his speech across variquarters, Udhayanidhi clarified that he "never called for the genocide" of those who adhere to Sanatana Dharma.

