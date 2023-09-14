Shah Rukh Khan Reviews Fan's Version Of Zinda Bandaa; Here's What He Said

ALSO READ: Barbie-Meg 2 World wide premier on OTT: Available for rent on Prime Video

The fan club sharing the video also wrote, "Kashipur SRK fan is a true Zinda Banda while portraying the bandage look of SRK. Loving the energy and moves while fans enjoy another Jawan show over the weekend!".

Reacting to this dance VIRAL video on X, Shah Rukh Khan responded with love and warmth, saying, "Wow. What a good performance, my friend. I hope you made more people join in. I am sure log mujhe chhodh kar sirf tujhe dekh rahe thhe! (I am sure people were watching you instead of me), Ha ha. Love you."

The storyline of Jawan revolves around a high-octane action thriller that delves into the emotional journey of a man determined to right societal wrongs. The movie focuses on themes such as faulty army weapons, corruption, farmer suicide, a failing healthcare system, and hazardfactories near civilian areas.

Jawan boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Girija Oak, and special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. The music for the film was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and produced by his own production company, Red Chillies Entertainment.

