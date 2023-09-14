NIA Busts ISIS Ploy To Create Base In Kerala; One In Custody

Also read: Kerala: Two deaths in Kozhikode spark Nipah viconcerns

Nabeel established contact with IS militants in Qatar. It was determined to launch a group in Kerala with the aid of this group. The purpose of this was to raise funds for IS operations. Meanwhile, there are indications that there will be more arrests in connection with the case.

In a case involving robbery for money to join the Islamic State, the NIA had previously arrested a Thrissur native, Ashraf.

His group was recently found to be engaged in robbery and gold smuggling in Kerala by central

agencies. It was discovered that they started a Telegram group named Pet Lovers in order to recruit others to the theft ring. Ashraf and his crew hid at a home in the Sathyamangalam forest after robbing

Rs 30 lakh from Palakkad.

The suspect was apprehended by the Kochi NIA team inside the forest. Ashif has previously been accused of murder.

