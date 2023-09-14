NIA Busts ISIS Ploy To Create Base In Kerala; One In Custody

(MENAFN- Asianet) Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) foiled a plot to form an Islamic State (IS) group in Kerala. The central agency nabbed one person who allegedly tried to form the IS in Kerala through a Telegram group called Pet Lovers. The arrested accused is identified as Nabeel Ahmed, a native of Thrissur district.
The NIA found that Nabeel spearheaded to formation the IS group in Kerala. The objective of Nabeel's plan was to recruit and prepare youths for IS. They also intended to harm a scholar who practices Christianity. There was reportedly a plan to rob temples in the Thrissur and Palakkad districts.
Nabeel established contact with IS militants in Qatar. It was determined to launch a group in Kerala with the aid of this group. The purpose of this was to raise funds for IS operations. Meanwhile, there are indications that there will be more arrests in connection with the case.
In a case involving robbery for money to join the Islamic State, the NIA had previously arrested a Thrissur native, Ashraf.
His group was recently found to be engaged in robbery and gold smuggling in Kerala by central
agencies. It was discovered that they started a Telegram group named Pet Lovers in order to recruit others to the theft ring. Ashraf and his crew hid at a home in the Sathyamangalam forest after robbing
Rs 30 lakh from Palakkad.
The suspect was apprehended by the Kochi NIA team inside the forest. Ashif has previously been accused of murder.
