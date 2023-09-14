Karnataka's Festive Spirit: KSRTC To Add 1,200 Buses For Ganesh Chaturthi; Check Details

These special buses will operate from September 15 to September 17, catering to passengers travelling from Bangalore to varidestinations. Additionally, special services will be provided on September 18 for those returning to Bangalore from different places within the state and neighbouring states.

From the Kempegowda Stand, passengers can avail services to destinations such as Dharmasthala, Kukkesubramanya, Shimoga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubli, Dharwad, Belgaum, Vijayapur, Gokarna, Shirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburgi, Bellary, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupati, and Vijayawada, among others.

Services departing from the Mysuru Road Station will cater to routes including Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatnam, Virajpet, and Kushalanagar leading to Madikeri.

For passengers heading to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, prestigitransports are available to cities like Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Calicut, departing from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation Stand at Shantinagar.

To ensure convenience for passengers, advance seat reservation facilities are provided for these additional buses. Passengers are advised to check the stop or pickup point mentioned on their pre-booked tickets before heading to the stops.

E-ticket booking can be done through the official website and passengers can also book seats in advance at 691 computerized booking counters within Karnataka and interstate.

Discounts are available for group bookings, where a 5% discount is given for four or more passengers booking together. Moreover, a 10% discount is offered on return fares when booking round-trip or return tickets together.

The KSRTC advance seat reservation counters in major cities of neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, and Puducherry allow passengers to book seats in advance for KSRTC buses.

Details of the additional services, including departure points and timings, are available on the InteAdvance Seat Reservation System and the KSRTC website. Passengers will also find the departure point information on their advance tickets.