Mumbai To Delhi-7 Places To Visit During Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi brings temple visits, processions, and magnificent Ganesha statues. Visit these seven spots during Ganesh Chaturthi to celebrate and worship.



Mumbai is known for its lavish Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Lalbaugcha Raja, Siddhivinayak Temple, and Girgaum Chowpatty immersion processions are iconic.

Pune has exciting Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations too. Attend the activities at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati and Kasba Ganpati Temple.



In Hyderabad, Khairatabad Ganesh is one of the tallest Ganesha idols in the world, and it attracts thousands of devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi.



While Kolkata is known for Durga Puja, it also celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with enthusiasm. Visit the Sidheshwar Temple and Chitpur Road to experience the festivities.



In the national capital, you can visit variGanesh temples, including the famShri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Hauz Khas and the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash.



The Kapaleeshwarar Temple in Chennai celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion. It's a beautiful place to experience the festival in the southern part of India.



Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with traditional fervor in Goa. Visit the Shree Mahalaxmi Temple and Shree Mangueshi Temple to witness the festivities and rituals.

