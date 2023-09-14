Kerala: First Ship From China To Dock At Vizhinjam International Seaport On October 4

The Adani Ports Private Ltd has decided to complete all the works by December this year. The Minister also said that 75 per cent of the breakwater construction is also complete.

"This is the one and only port in the country that provides more than 20 metres of depth without dredging and is closer to the International Maritime Channel."

The Adani Group is a private partner in the construction of the Vizhinjam port, which when finished would rank among the biggest ports in the world.

32 state-of-the-art cranes including 8 Super Post Panamax cranes and 24 Cantilever Rail Mounted Gantry cranes, are reportedly being delivered at a total price of Rs 1500 crores. It will take about a month to install the cranes at the port.

The concessionaire company, Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd (AVPPL), had previously entered into an agreement with M/S. Shanghai Zhenhua Port Machinery (Hong Kong) Company Limited (ZPMC) for the design, manufacture, supply, and installation of port equipment and systems as part of the project's phase 1 works in June 2018. Cranes alone would cost more than Rs. 1,500 crore.

