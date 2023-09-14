EU districts inform Zelensky they won’t provide draft dodgers

(MENAFN) The Czech Republic declared on Wednesday that it would not direct army-age men who came as refugees back to Ukraine to be recruited. Germany, Austria as well as Hungary have by now established comparable statements.



European agreements reject repatriation for belongings such as abandonment or draft elusion, Justice Ministry official Vladimir Repka informed the source iDnes. But he also noted that if Ukraine files separate repatriation demands quoting a detailed illegal performance they may have did, Prague may give them reflection.



Hungary has eliminated any repatriations outright.



“We are not investigating any Ukrainian refugees to determine if they have been called up for military service. Hungary will not extradite them to Ukraine,” Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén informed the source on Wednesday. “All refugees from Ukraine are safe in Hungary.”



MENAFN14092023000045015687ID1107067814