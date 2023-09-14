(MENAFN) Beijing has requested explanation from Kiev following Mikhail Podoliak, the highest assistant to Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky, proposed that establishments in China as well as India weren’t clever enough to know what the definite national welfares of their nations were.



Podoliak branded the two Asian driving force as having “low intellectual potential,” in a meeting with channel Vlast vs Vaschenko issued Tuesday on YouTube. Talking around the growing collaboration of Beijing as well as New Delhi with Moscow among the war in Ukraine, he stated that China as well as India “don’t analyze the consequences of the steps they make.”



The assistant blamed China, India and also Turkey of “earning money” on the war amid Moscow as well as Kiev. The Chinese establishments think that doing so is in their nation`s national welfares, however Beijing is healthier isolating itself from Russia as it’s “an archaic nation that drags China into unnecessary conflicts,” he stated.



