Cllb Law Announces 2023 College Scholarship Winners

NEW ALBANY, Ind., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLLB Law is proud to announce the winners of their annual essay competition, which awards college scholarships each year to three deserving high school seniors. "This year's winners impressed our firm with their ability to look beyond their own challenges and stay focused on their dreams, even while being of service to others," says Attorney Larry Church of CLLB Law.

Allison

Crosser of New Albany High School submitted her essay on the topic of Overcoming Learning Disabilities. Allison was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of seven. The seizures, headaches, and doctor's appointments she faced for years made schoolwork challenging, but Allison says that her disability taught her to advocate for herself.

"I know that I can handle whatever comes my way," Allison says. She recently challenged herself to get out of her comfort zone by auditioning – successfully -- for the Kentucky Opera children's ensemble for La

Boheme.

Addyson Bof Floyd Central High School wrote about what her life will look like in ten years and chose the words "challenge" and "growth" as her motto. Addyson excelled in many leadership roles throughout high school and says that her ability to push herself prepared her for her future career path.

She says, "At Indiana University I plan to major in Neuroscience with a minor in Cognitive Science. My undergraduate studies at Indiana University will prepare me for medical school, eventually leading me to a career in Neuroscience. My end career goal is to be a Pediatric Neurologist."

Amelia

Meunier, also of Floyd Central High School, was chosen for her essay about Community Involvement. Amelia volunteered through her church's Burrito Riders of Louisville program, where she delivered burritos to the homeless.

"It was through this experience that I realized the impact that doing something that simple can have on a person's life. What was just another day for me was the highlight of someone else's day, week, or even their month," says Amelia.



Amelia also put her musical abilities to use by performing for nursing home residents. "They talk to me about how much they loved it and how they were looking forward to this all week. It was a bright spot in their week, and it gave them something to look forward to."

The attorneys at Church,

The attorneys at Church, Langdon, Lopp, BLaw have years of experience providing quality representation across a range of legal practice areas.

