Airport Express Of St. Augustine Launches New Website

St. Augustine, Florida, September 26, 2023: Airport Express of St. Augustine is pleased to announce that they recently launched a new website to improve their customer service. The new website allows customers to book transportation online and learn about the shuttle service to determine if it fits their needs.
Airport Express of St. Augustine aims to help individuals travel between St. Augustine and the Jacksonville airport without the stress and expense of driving themselves and paying for parking at the airport. Their courtedrivers use a fleet of well-maintained vehicles to transport passengers safely, arriving at their destination promptly. Customers can trust their team to provide dependable service that guarantees satisfaction.
In celebration of their 30 years of service and the launch of their new website, Airport Express of St. Augustine is offering a five percent discount on transportation services booked through their website. Customers can choose the dates and times for their transportation and enter the code ONLINE5 to receive their discount.
Anyone interested in learning about their new website or the ability to book transportation online can find out more by visiting the Airport Express of St. Augustine website or calling 1-904-824-9400.
About Airport Express of St. Augustine: Airport Express of St. Augustine is an airport transportation service specializing in transportation between St. Augustine and the Jacksonville airport. Their experienced drivers are known for safe, courteservice, arriving at their destination promptly. Customers can count on dependable transportation for a reasonable price.
