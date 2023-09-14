Fluoroelastomers Market Is Valued At Us$ 1.8 Billion In 2023 X Herald

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Experts in the field predict that the global automobile industry, which was essentially flat in 2018, would rebound in the near future. With progress towards regional peace and a reduction in trade tensions between the world's economies, the regional slowdown in the automobile sectors is also anticipated to pick up. For instance, the implementation of the new WLTP emission requirements caused manufacture of automobiles to be disrupted in Germany. The development of new suitable engines and gearbox systems is intended to restore normalcy to German auto production.

Key Companies Profiled



Honeywell International Inc.

Precision Associates

Garlock

3M

AGC Inc.

All Seals Inc.

Daikin Industries

DuPont

Halo Polymer OJSC Eagle Elastomer Inc.

Developments in New Grades of Fluoroelastomers to Create Lucrative Opportunities.

According to FactMR, the introduction of a new grade of fluoroelastomers has opened up promising prospects for the market for these materials. To expand the applications, businesses are developing new cross-linked fluoroelastomer combinations. One of the top producers of fluoroelastomers, AGC Chemicals, has created a new series, ALFAS 150E, for insulating uses in high voltage charging cables for electric vehicles. According to the company, the product has begun to acquire popularity and is now being used by several electric vehicle makers. Due to this beneficial development, it is anticipated that the product would improve the company's market share throughout the medium-term forecast. It is anticipated that additional producers will use these techniques to create new fluoroelastomer types and grades.

Some of the manufacturers have also developed specific grades of fluoroelastomers as per region and specific applications in end–use industries. For instance, Daikin Chemicals offers seals made from its fluoroelastomers products for application as insulation oil cap for bullet train lines. This application can further be incorporated in other regions that are coming up with Bullet train projects, tincreasing the demand for fluoroelastomers in the upcoming years.

Biggest Production Hub for Fluoroelastomers: Stato be Retained by East Asia

The East Asia region has been the largest consumer of fluoroelastomers in the recent years and is expected to retain its staas largest consumer & producer of fluoroelastomers over the forecast period. Many Regional as well as global players in fluoroelastomers market have announced the production capacity expansions in the East Asian region to meet the rising demand in the local as well as neighboring regions such as India in South Asia. In 2018, Solvay announced the capacity expansion of its facilities in China and Italy for its fluoroelastomers products traded under the brand name of Tecnoflon. Local players have also hinted at increasing the production. Shandong Huaxia Shenzhou New Material Co.Ltd, a China based company, has mentioned its plans of fluoroelastomers capacity expansion to 10,000 tons/annum in its 13th five year plan. The growth in the East Asia market can be attributed to the growth of the automobile industry in the region.

Macroeconomic factors such as a rise in population, an increase in disposable income have also driven the fluoroelastomers market in the region. The Automotive industry is expected to grow at a rate of 2.5% to 3% in the region over the forecast period, and it is most likely to drive the market in the region. New developments in applications such as fluoroelastomers band in high-end smartwatches is also expected to increase the demand for fluoroelastomers over the forecast period. However, the development of alternative materials over the forecast period can affect the fluoroelastomers market.

Key Segments of Fluoroelastomers Industry Research



By Type :



Fluorocarbon Elastomers (FKM)



Fluorosilicone Elastomers (FVMQ)

Perfluorocarbon Elastomers (FFKM)

By Application :



O-rings



Gaskets



Hoses



Seals

Others

By End-use Industry :



Automotive



Chemicals & Petrochemicals



Industrial



Aerospace

Others

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa





