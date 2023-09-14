Chico's Fas, Inc. To Participate In The Wells Fargo 6Th Annual Consumer Conference

Chief Executive Officer and President Molly Langenstein is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 21, 2023,

at 8:45 am PDT. The fireside chat will be webcast live and available following the event in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at

.

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, FL. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands –

Chico's®, White House Black Market®, and Soma® – each operating in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel, and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques, and through StyleConnect®, the Company's customized, branded, digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever, and however they prefer.

As of July

29, 2023, the Company operated 1,258 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 58 international franchise locations in Mexand through two domestic franchise locations in airports. The Company's merchandise is also available at , , , and .

To learn more about Chico's FAS, please visit our corporate website at

. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

