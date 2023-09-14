Parsons Awarded $150 Million Contract To Improve System Reliability For Southern Nevada Water Authority

“Parsons' longstanding partnership with the Southern Nevada Water Authority has improved and increased the regional water supply since 1993,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons.“Having completed more than 120 major projects for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, we're proud to continue improving system reliability, increase water use efficiency, and create a longer water life cycle that results in cost savings and better community health.”

Parsons will provide program and construction management for the GaValley Water and Wastewater projects, Stage II Reliability projects, Ozone Equipment Upgrades, Microbiology Lab Expansion, Lower Las Vegas Wash Stabilization, Horizon Lateral Program, Flocculation Area Rehabilitation and the River Mountains Engineering and Operations building.

Supporting more than $4 billion of infrastructure development, Parsons has helped build numercritical facilities and used innovative technologies and processes to meet the demands of growth and impacts of droughts in Southern Nevada.

Parsons has decades of experience creating and maintaining safe, efficient, and sustainable water facilities and processes. Our expertise in program and construction management (PM/CM) and engineering have helpedtransform the industry through some of the most complex water and wastewater projects in the world.

To learn more about Parsons' water and wastewater expertise, visit .

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit parsonsand followon LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

LeK. White

+1 980.253.9781



Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

