Pipeline Equipment Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2031

Pipeline Equipment

Pipeline Equipment Market Expected to Reach $18.7 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Pipeline equipment means all pipe, fittings, pumps, telephone, and telegraph lines, and all other material and equipment used or intended to be used as part of or incident to the construction, maintenance, and operation of a pipeline for the transportation of oil, gas, water, or other liquid or gasesubstance. The pipeline equipment market size was valued at $12.5 billion in 2021, and the pipeline equipment industry is estimated to reach $18.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence @

In the pipeline transportation industry, pipeline equipment is widely used. Pipeline transportation is a mode of transportation that entails the long-distance pipeline transportation of solid, liquid, or gasegoods. Most of the time, it is used to transport gas and crude and refined petroleum products. It can also be used to transport other fluids, including water, slurry, sewage, and beer. It has many benefits, including flexibility, total automation of many processes, loading and unloading, low operating costs, and environmental friendliness, all of which are important drivers of pipeline equipment market trends.

The requirement for ongoing security and monitoring services is because pipelines are vulnerable to vandalism. It also has difficulties running continuously and without hiccups. It is more common for flammable gas and fuel to seep into and leak from pipelines around the world that transport chemically stable and flammable materials over long distances and through difficult terrain and hills. All these things are expected to restrain the pipeline equipment market growth during the projection period.

A major factor driving up demand for network communication solutions in the pipeline equipment market is the quick transition of the pipeline transportation system to virtualization and the connectivity of the detection and management equipment with the communication equipment. The market is experiencing increased demand due to the need for affordable and secure transportation methods for dangerchemicals and other liquids and gases. This will provide ample opportunities for the pipeline equipment market.

The global pipeline equipment market forecast is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, and region. By application, the market is divided into liquid pipelines and gas pipelines. By end use, it is divided into oil and gas, chemicals, water & wastewater, energy, and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

On the basis of application, the gas pipeline segment accounted for 75.0% of the pipeline equipment market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Gas pipelines are utilized to transport variproducts which are gasein nature such as aviation gas, gasechemicals, and other gasesubstances. Product pipelines are used to transport chemicals from refineries and chemical plants to storage, and other processing plants or distribution facilities can transport hazardmaterials.

Enquiry Before Buying:

By end use, the oil & gas segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global pipeline equipment market in 2021. Pipelines are generally the most economical way to transport large quantities of oil, refined oil products, and natural gas over land. There are three types of pipelines that carry oil such as gathering systems, crude oil pipeline systems, and refined products pipeline systems. The crude oil pipeline system carries crude oil to refineries while refined product pipelines transport refined products such as gasoline, kerosene, jet fuel, and heating oil from refineries to the market.

Region-wise, North America accounted for the largest market share in the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. In the U.S. there are more than 210 pipeline systems which total more than 305,000 miles of interstate and intrastate pipelines. The Colonial Pipeline is the largest pipeline system for refined oil products in the U.S. it consists of two tubes around 8,850 Km long and carries 3 million barrels of fuel per day between Texas and New York. The U.S. houses the greatest number of oil pipelines in the world. As of 2020, there were 111 operational pipelines in the country and a further 25 oil pipelines are under development.

Key Findings of the Study

- As per pipeline equipment market analysis, on the basis of application, the gas pipeline segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 75.0% of the pipeline equipment market share in 2021 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

- On the basis of end-use, the oil and gas segment emerged as the largest market share in 2021 accounting for 41.7%, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

- On the basis of region, North America is the major consumer of pipeline equipment among other regions. It accounted for around 38% of the global market share in 2021.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL PIPELINE EQUIPMENT MARKET

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in the demand for the pipeline equipment market due to a decrease in the demand for power generation and chemical manufacturing industries across the globe. In addition, the shutdown of manufacturing industries and the demand for power from variindustries have a significant impact on the market. Pipeline projects witnessed delays due to imposed lockdown restrictions in major countries like the U.S., India, and other countries. The decreased gas demand due to the decline in electricity consumption and travel restrictions also negatively affected gas consumption in several countries.

The rising oil and gas consumption and pipeline capacities are being expanded, and new pipeline projects are being commissioned in developing countries to counter pandemic situations in the future. The above-mentioned factors will drive the growth of the global pipeline equipment market opportunities.

Procure Complete Report @

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the pipeline equipment industry include Destec Engineering Limited, Siderforgerossi, LTS Energy, Arnco, Avesta Steels & Alloys, RBV Energy, Fittinox S.R.L., Arabian Oilfield Supplies & Services, Aqueterra Group Ltd., Weir Oil & Gas, and AFG Holdings Inc. These players have adopted varistrategies to gain a higher share or retain leading positions in the market.

Latest Trending Reports by Allied Market Research –

- Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Market Expected to Reach $42.9 Billion by 2030

- Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Size Expected to Reach $58.4 Billion by 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with varicompanies and this helpsin digging out market data that helpsgenerate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published byis extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn