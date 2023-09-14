Implantable Medical Devices Market Is Predicted To Reach Us$ 155 Billion By 2027 X Herald

The prevalence of chronic diseases is rising, the population is aging, and active implanted medical device improvements are driving the market for implantable medical devices. Additionally, increased funding and investments in the creation of technologically advanced products, elevated awareness of advancements in medical implants, and an increase in the use of neurostimulators are all contributing to market expansion.

Due to an increase in bone fractures and injuries, more patients have recently had total knee and hip replacement procedures. Orthopaedic implants are becoming more popular as fractures, arthritis, and knee pain become more common.

The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the high prevalence of obesity are the main factors that would probably propel the market for implantable medical devices.

Both patients and medical professionals can monitor their conditions and get early updates thanks to the usage of implantable medical devices. These wireless, automated technologies assess a patient's receptivity to a particular medication dosage. Parkinson's disease and spasticity are only two examples of the neurological conditions that are causing an increase in the demand for active implantable medical devices.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



By 2027, it is expected that the market for implantable medical devices would be worth US$155 billion.

The Canadian market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2027.

Germany's market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4% through 2027. From 2022 to 2027, the demand for cardiovascular implants is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%.

A Fact states that the factors influencing market growth are“increasing investments in R&D by government organisations for product innovations, rising adoption of novel implantation methods like robot-assisted orthopaedic surgeries, growing awareness of the accessibility of implantable medical devices, rising disposable income, and growing consumer spending on healthcare services.”Analyst MR

Why is the market for implantable medical devices growing in the United States?

Rising consumer healthcare spending, a growth in the usage of minimally invasive procedures, and greater public awareness of the availability of varimedical implants are the factors propelling market expansion in the U.S.

The market is expected to rise in value due to factors such as the availability of cutting-edge healthcare facilities with skilled medical staff, rising consumer desire for active implanted devices, and rising government spending on the healthcare system.

Implantable Medical Devices Industry Research Segmentation



By Product Type :



Orthopedic Implants



Cardiovascular Implants



Dental Implants



Intraocular Lens



Breast Implants

Others

By Material :



Ceramic



Metal Polymer



By Nature of Device :



Active

Passive

By End User :



Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers Multi-specialty Centers



By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

Winning Strategy

Leading industry players are focusing on designing customised implants. Established distribution channels and strategic relationships with important service providers to increase product reach are further market growth drivers. To get an edge in the fiercely competitive market, major businesses are selling implantable medical devices with cutting-edge technology.

For instance,



In 2021, a total knee system without cement was introduced by Smith & Nephew. Conceloc Advanced PorTitanium, a proprietary material that is patented for 3D printing, is used to make the implant. Medtronic obtained innovative device designation from the FDA for completely implantable left ventricular assist equipment for patients with severe heart failure. This recognition will enable the organization to treat or diagnose diseases that are life-threatening more effectively, increasing the size of its clientele.

Key Companies Profiled



Silimed

Straumann

Stryker Corporation

Allergan PLC

CEREPLAS

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

Implantech

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Establishment Labs S.A.

GROUPE SEBBIN SAS

HeraHolding GmbH

Ideal Implant Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Nobel Biocare Holding AG

Osstem Implant Co., Ltd. Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global implantable medical devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (orthopedic implants, cardiovascular implants, dental implants, intraocular lens, breast implants, others), material (ceramic, metal, polymer), nature of device (active, passive), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, multi-specialty centers), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

