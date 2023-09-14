Evtol Aircraft Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





Market Overview: eVTOL Aircraft Market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 23.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 50.0%. The market is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and efficient transportation solutions, the growing popularity of air taxis and other urban air mobility (UAM) applications, and the technological advancements in eVTOL aircrafts. The key players in the eVTOL Aircraft Market include Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.2 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 23.4 billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 50% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players EHang, Airbus, Airspace Experience Technologies, Aurora Flight Sciences, Bell Aircraft Corporation, The Boeing Company, Embraer, Overair, Lilium, Neva Aerospace, Opener, Pipistrel, Volocopter, Moog, Porsche, AutonomFlight, Alaka`i Technologies, Cartivator SkyDrive, Joby Aviation, Kitty Hawk, and Sabrewing Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





Market Drivers

: The rising population in urban areas and the increasing traffic congestion are driving the demand for urban air mobility solutions. eVTOL aircrafts are seen as a potential solution to this problem as they can provide a quick and efficient way to travel within cities.: The development of new technologies, such as electric motors and battery technology, is making eVTOL aircrafts more feasible and efficient. This is leading to increased investment in the development of eVTOL aircrafts.: Governments and private players are investing heavily in the development of eVTOL aircrafts. This is due to the potential of eVTOL aircrafts to revolutionize urban transportation.: Governments are starting to develop regulations for eVTOL aircrafts. This will help to create a more favorable environment for the development and commercialization of eVTOL aircrafts.: There is growing concern about the environmental impact of traditional transportation methods, such as cars and airplanes. eVTOL aircrafts are seen as a more environmentally friendly option.

Market Opportunities

: eVTOL aircrafts can be used to deliver goods and services within cities. This could be a major market opportunity, especially for e-commerce companies.: eVTOL aircrafts can be used to transport medical personnel and patients to hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This could be a major market opportunity, especially in countries with large rural populations.: eVTOL aircrafts can be used to offer aerial tours of cities and other attractions. This could be a major market opportunity, especially in countries with popular tourist destinations.: eVTOL aircrafts could eventually be used for personal transportation. This could be a major market opportunity, especially in countries with congested cities.

By type, the market is segmented into



electric,

hydrogen fuel cell, and hybrid.

The electric segment is the largest and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

By application, the market is segmented into



air tour,

medical emergency transportation,

logistics transportation,

transit, and others.

The air tour segment is the largest and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing popularity of aerial sightseeing and tourism.

Regional Analysis of eVTOL Aircraft Market:

The market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is the largest market for eVTOL aircrafts and is expected to remain the leader during the forecast period. This is due to the early adoption of new technologies and the presence of a large number of market vendors in the region.

Report OverviewMarket Competition by ManufacturersSales by RegionNorth AmericaEast AsiaEuropeSouth AsiaSoutheast AsiaMiddle EastAfricaOceaniaSouth AmericaRest of the WorldSales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by TypeConsumption Analysis by ApplicationCompany Profiles and Key Figures in eVTOL Aircraft BusinesseVTOL Aircraft Manufacturing Cost AnalysisMarketing Channel, Distributors, and CustomersMarket DynamicsProduction and Supply ForecastConsumption and Demand ForecastResearch Findings and ConclusionMethodology and Data Source

The eVTOL aircraft market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The market is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for urban air mobility, the development of new technologies, and the growing investment from governments and private players.

