Global Luxury eCommerce Platforms Market Size

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global luxury ecommerce platforms market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2028.
The global luxury ecommerce platforms market is primarily driven by the increasing consumer preference for online luxury shopping experiences. Luxury brands are expanding their digital presence to cater to a growing global customer base. Factors such as convenience, personalized shopping, secure payment options, and the rise of affluent millennials as key consumers are significant drivers.
Key Market Insights
Based on product type, the fashion and apparel segment held the largest share of the market as of 2022. As per the application outlook, the female segment will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028 Farfetch, YOOX NET-A-PORTER, Mr Porter, Rue La, Hudson's Bay Company, Amazon, Neiman MarGroup, Moda Operandi, Luisaviaroma, Broadway Stores, Barneys, Nordstrom, and Vipshop Holdings Limited among others, are some of the key players operating in the global luxury e-commerce platforms market.
Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Bags Jewellery and Watches Fashion and Apparel Footwear Others
Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2 02 8)
Male Female Children Others
Business Model (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Mono-brand Boutiques Multi-brand Retailers Marketplaces
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
Europe
Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Netherlands Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China India Japan South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Singapore Vietnam Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on“ Global Luxury m erce Platforms Market - Forecast to 2028 ''
