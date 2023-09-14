Viking Drone Packaging World's First To Be Certified As A Crash Protected Container

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Viking Drone Packaging founders
Helicopter drop testing Our fois providing a solution for transporting radiopharmaceutical therapies for use in cancer treatment and continuing to bring exciting new capabilities to the drone industry in innovative ways” - David WeilertCHICHESTER, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In a world first, Viking Drone Packaging 's specially developed Crash Protected Container has been certified by the UK government in line with the Civil Aviation Authority's (CAA) test programme. This development has the potential to significantly expand the art of the possible for the drone logistics sector, facilitating new kinds of delivery operations that were previously unattainable.
In the UK and Europe, it has been possible, in theory at least, to carry items classified as dangergoods by drone for some time now. For most dangergoods though, the regulations require the use of a certified Crash Protected Container (CPC) and no such container has existed.
Bridging the gap between what is possible in theory and what is achievable in reality has been a lengthy process. Aside from the not inconsiderable challenges of designing and building a lightweight container, capable of protecting its contents from the high impact forces following a drop from a typical drone operating altitude of 400 feet, the next challenge was the fact that there was no formal regulatory process by which such a container could be certified.
Clear standards set by the United Nations which define how dangergoods should be packaged ready for transport by air have been around for a long time. However, these don't address the concept of crash protection in the context of drone regulations. In 2021/22 the UK CAA led a project involving the Vehicle Certification Agency (VCA) and industry stakeholders (including Viking Drone Packaging) to develop a test procedure and process by which containers could be formally recognised as being crash protected. This was also a world first and a testament to the foresight of the UK CAA to recognise the need to fill an important regulatory gap in the rapidly evolving drone logistics sector.
That hurdle cleared, Viking then needed to pass the defined test regime, which was achieved using a series of helicopter drop tests followed by a detailed analysis of the results. Based on that work, along with additional sample testing conducted by the VCA, Viking have now been assigned the world's first certification of a crash protected container for dangergoods carried by drone.
What does this mean for the drone industry?
Aside from the normal considerations for obtaining an operating approval from the national aviation authority, the key components required to gain approval to carry high risk dangergoods by drone are: to establish appropriate handling procedures, to have staff properly trained, and to use an approved crash protected container and UN compliant packaging.
“We are delighted to have met the challenge of developing a lightweight, low-cost crash protected container for use by the drone industry and to open the door to a wide range of use cases that were previously impossible” said David Weilert, Co-founder of Viking Drone Packaging.
The kinds of logistics operations that will now be feasible include critical medical deliveries of items such as potentially infectiblood samples for urgent testing, or certain therapy drugs which fall into the dangergoods classification like those used in chemotherapy treatments. Aside from dangergoods, certain other therapy drugs, whilst not potentially dangerous, can be extremely expensive and could also benefit from the assurance that they could survive intact in case of a mishap whilst in transit.
“Our next fois on providing a solution for transporting radiopharmaceutical therapies for use in cancer treatment and continuing to bring exciting new capabilities to the drone industry in innovative ways,” Mr. Weilert concluded.
ABOUT Viking Drone Packaging
Viking Drone Packaging are UK based and internationally active. In addition to crash protected containers, they are also providers of a wide range of bespoke drone payload solutions, battery packaging solutions, regulator approved dangergoods training and regulatory consultancy services. For more information contact or visit the website:
Each a leading expert in their specific field, Viking Drone Packaging's founders came together in 2021 to launch the world's first business specifically dedicated to providing packaging and logistics solutions that address the challenges of transporting goods by drone.
Geoff Leach
One of the world's leading authorities on the transport of DangerGoods by air, Geoff has previously held positions as head of the UK CAA's DangerGoods Office and chairman of the ICAO DangerGoods Panel. He continues to attend DGP meetings representing the DangerGoods Advisor Council of theand currently chairs the IATA lithium battery workshops. He is also a DangerGoods Safety Advisor (DGSA) to IATA. In 2016, Geoff received the George L. Wilson Award, the highest form of recognition for a lifetime of achievement in advancing the cause of safety in the transport of DangerGoods.
Anthony Venetz
With an extensive track record of flight operations and safety management in the manned and unmanned aviation industry gained over 30 years, Anthony's experience ensures we understand our customers' operations and real-world challenges. With a keen interest in fostering the safe and sustainable development of the unmanned industry, Anthony contributes to numerindustry bodies and working groups
David Weilert
As head of our associated company Viking Packaging Specialist in the(a manufacturer and distributer of shipping containers to the general transport industry), Dave brings a wealth of understanding of the packaging industry, having developed and supplied solutions for the transport by air of anything from live fish to nuclear weapons. As head of our engineering team Dave ensures we deliver the bespoke solutions needed for the drone industry.
