Arthritis Therapeutics Market Is Predicted To Grow 1.5X By 2027 X Herald

The market for arthritis therapies is being driven in large part by the rising prevalence of arthritis. Sales would be boosted by increased financing from public and commercial organizations for the development of novel medicines.

Key Takeaways:

· According to distribution channels, the value of intepharmacies topped US$ 3.5 billion in 2020.

· Approximately 79% of the market for arthritis medications is presently controlled by retail pharmacies.

· Parenteral mode of administration held 83% of the global market in 2020.

· By geography, North America is anticipated to account for the majority of the global market for arthritis medicines by 2027.





· During the evaluation period, sales of anti-arthritis medications would increase by 1.5 times.

Growth Drivers:

· Demand would be fueled by the high accessibility and simplicity of use of painkillers such tramadol, ibuprofen, opiates, and naproxen.





· By 2027, new possibilities might arise with the conceptualization of personalised pharmaceuticals for the treatment of osteoarthritis.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR



Sanofi

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc. Novartis International AG

Competitive Landscape:

As per Fact.MR, the arthritis therapeutics market would be dominated by a few key companies. They are focusing on research and development activities. They are also striving to come up with novel drugs to strengthen their position in the industry.

For instance,



In March 2023, Enzene Biosciences based in Pune, introduced its new biosimilar for Adalimumab. It will be useful for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Ankylosing spondylitis. In January 2023, Bioventure and Alvotech declared that Saudi Food & Drug Authority has permitted the distribution and manufacturing of AVT02. It is a biosimilar to Humira.

Research centers worldwide are striving to come up with novel therapeutics to offer better treatment options. Manufacturers are promising new product and pipeline project launches. They are also creating novel awareness campaigns, especially in remote areas.

For instance, in 2018, the National Library of Medicine published a new treatment for osteoarthritis. It mentioned that treatment is possible with mesenchymal stem cell therapy.

Around 500 government-registered clinical trials are evaluating the safety and efficiency of adult stem cells. These include the umbilical cord, pluripotent, and mesenchymal stem cells, to treat osteoarthritis.

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 78.4 million adults in the would live with doctor-diagnosed arthritis by 2040. From 2013 to 2015, there were 58.5 million adults with the disease. Hence, demand for innovative therapeutics would expand by 2027.

Technological advancements in the field of arthritis would further augment demand. Easy availability of better treatment options would also create new opportunities.

In June 2021, the Food and Drug Administration announced the sanction of CyMedica's IntelliHub system. It is designed to treat pain caused by debilitating knee arthritis. Hence, fast track approvals by government agencies would help the market to expand.

However, risks associated with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs might limitdevelopment in the arthritis therapeutics market. Their side effects include dizziness, stomach ulcers, and allergic reactions. Coupled with this, availability of drugs for the treatment of arthritis would hamper demand for therapeutics.

Based on distribution channels, hospital pharmacies account for a significant share of the global market. Increasing patients visiting hospitals for arthritis treatment would bode well for the segment. Easy availability of a wide variety of arthritis medications at these pharmacies would also drive sales.

More Valuable Insights on Arthritis Therapeutics Market

In the up-to-date study, Fact.MR reveals key factors expected to boost development in the global arthritis therapeutics market during the forecast period (2019 to 2027). The analysis also provides an in-depth study of opportunities and drivers projected to propel sales of arthritis therapeutics through detailed segmentation as follows:

Type:



Rheumatoid Arthritis

Osteoarthritis

Arthritis

Gout Others

Drug Class:



TNF Inhibitors

Interleukin Inhibitors

NSAIDS

Corticosteroids

Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors Others

Route of Administration



Oral

Parenteral Topical

Distribution Channel:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Regions:



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Arthritis Therapeutics Market Report



What will be the demand outlook for the arthritis therapeutics market during the forecast period?

Which are the challenges faced in the arthritis therapeutics market?

Which region will lead growth in the global arthritis therapeutics market from 2019 to 2027?

What is the projected valuation of the arthritis therapeutics market in 2027?

Which are the factors driving arthritis therapeutics sales from 2019 to 2027? Which drug class will generate the maximum revenue in the global arthritis therapeutics market?

