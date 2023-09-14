Demand For Cardiac Biomarkers Market Is Projected To Accelerate At A Cagr Of 11% By 2033 X Herald

Cardiac test kits are available with a multiple array of combination tests that can detect biomarkers' presence and facilitate a comparatively easy diagnosis of cardiac diseases. The thriving demand for these biomarker test kits is attributed to fast results and quick diagnoses obtained through them. They can reduce diagnostic time and texpedite the treatment process.

Key Factors Influencing Market Growth

Several factors are driving the growth of the cardiac biomarkers market:



Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases: The global burden of cardiovascular diseases continues to rise, with heart disease being a leading cause of death worldwide. This prevalence drives the demand for cardiac biomarkers for early diagnosis and disease management.

Aging Population: As the global population ages, the risk of CVDs increases. Older adults often require cardiac biomarker testing for routine monitoring and early detection of heart-related conditions.

Advancements in Diagnostics: Ongoing advancements in diagnostic technologies, including high-sensitivity assays and point-of-care testing, have made cardiac biomarker testing more accessible and accurate, contributing to market growth.

Foon Preventive Healthcare: Increasing awareness of preventive healthcare and the importance of regular check-ups is leading to more frequent cardiac biomarker testing, even in asymptomatic individuals, as part of routine health assessments. Personalized Medicine: The shift towards personalized medicine, where treatment plans are tailored to an individual's biomarker profile, is driving the adoption of cardiac biomarkers in guiding therapy decisions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global cardiac biomarkers market stands at US$ 13.37 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for cardiac biomarkers is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 11% through 2033.

Sales of cardiac biomarkers around the world are anticipated to reach US$ 38 billion by 2033. Demand for cardiac biomarkers for congestive heart failure is predicted to accelerate at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Rising Cases of Congestive Heart Failure Boosting Demand for Troponin Testing

Based on the product, the market is classified into creatine kinase, troponins, myoglobin, natriuretic peptides, and ischemia modified albumin (IMA). Among these, demand for troponin is predicted to increase at a significant rate and is estimated to hold a significant share of the global market revenue over the coming decade.

Rising prevalence of myocardial infarction and acute coronary syndrome around the world is generating demand for effective diagnostic tools, including cardiac biomarkers. The growing number of incidences related to congestive heart failure is also driving market growth.

Limited Specificity and Several Side Effects of Cardiac Biomarkers Restraining Their Demand

There are certain factors associated with cardiac biomarkers that are projected to adversely impact their demand. Firstly, the limited specificity of cardiac biomarkers in certain cases is adversely impacting their demand. Further, there are a few side effects that are associated with the use of cardiac biomarkers, including skeletal muscle injury, etc., which are predicted to adversely affect market growth.

Which European Country is Considered Highly Profitable for Market Players?

In the realm of medical diagnostics and healthcare innovation, one European country has emerged as an enticing prospect for market players seeking profitable avenues. The United Kingdom, renowned for its advanced medical infrastructure and burgeoning healthcare demands, stands as a beacon of opportunity for industry stakeholders aiming to make their mark in the realm of cardiac biomarkers.

The United Kingdom's allure becomes even more pronounced when scrutinizing the escalating cases of myocardial infarction and acute coronary syndrome. These critical cardiac conditions have witnessed a surge in occurrence, necessitating a robust approach to early diagnosis, monitoring, and intervention. This surge has subsequently fueled an intensified demand for advanced diagnostic tools and solutions, notably cardiac biomarkers.

Winning Strategy

Industry participants are making investments for a variety of reasons, including guaranteeing product quality control, upholding product standards, and upgrading the supply chain management systems they have implemented.

To increase their product portfolio and market reach, major firms are investing on product launches, approvals, etc. With the creation of more creative product designs that offer test result specificity, they are focusing on growing their revenue share.

For instance :



In April 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. announced the launch of its five new applications for its prominent key cardiac biomarkers that were in combination with the company's Elecsys technology. They work efficiently in managing cardiovascular diseases and tassist clinicians in the diagnosis of heart attacks and managing heart failures. In April 2021, Siemens AG announced that the company got CE Mark approval for Atellica VTLiPatient-side Immunoassay Analyzer, which is a high-sensitivity troponin I test. This device can detect acute myocardial infarction more effectively.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the cardiac biomarkers market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (creatine kinase, troponins, myoglobin, natriuretic peptides, ischemia modified albumin (IMA)), application (myocardial infarction, acute coronary syndrome (ACS), congestive heart failure, atherosclerosis), and location of testing (point-of-care testing, laboratory testing) across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

