Skill Gaming Market Size To Surpass Usd 85.34 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A Cagr Of 13.3%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global skill gaming market size was USD 30.99 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 85.34 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their latest research report titled "Global Skill Gaming Market Forecast, 2023-2030."

Request a Sample PDF:

Gamers and developers are attracted to skill-based games for mental challenges, social interaction, and competitive opportunities. The scope of this study includes the platforms and games which require the players to compete and utilize real currency with other players. Such games are considered into casino games, board games, sportsbooks, puzzle games, word games, and poker.

Key Industry Developments: March 2023: Dream11 in partnership with Legends League Cricket as the Official Fantasy Partner for the LLC Masters tournament. The tournament featured three teams – Asia Lions, India Maharajas, and World Giants.

Key Takeaways

Skill Gaming Market size in North America was USD 8.77 billion in 2022

Rise in Gaming Applications Usage during the Pandemic Led to Market Growth

Rising Demand for Advancement in InteTechnology to Drive the Market Growth Board Based Segment to Dominate due to Consumers' Tendency to Switch to Alternative Board Games

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: “Companies leading the global Skill Gaming Market are Skillz, Inc. (U.S.), Arkadium, Inc. (U.S.), AviaGames, Inc. (U.S.), GameDuell GmbH (Germany), GSN Games (U.S.), Junglee Games (U.S.), Big Fish Games (U.S.), Sporta Sports Technologies Private Limited (India), Triumph LLC (U.S.), Game TInc. (U.S.)”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 13.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 85.34 billion Base Year 2022 Skill Gaming Market Size in 2022 USD 30.99 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments Covered By Skill Type, Game Genre, and Region





Browse Complete Report Details:





Drivers & Restraints

Turbocharging Gaming Speed of the 5G Network Augments the Development of Skill-based Games

Unlimited intefacilities and emerging 5G coverage are progressively becoming the new norm globally, subsequently complementing mobile gaming. 5G offers better download speeds and lesser latency during gaming.

Legislation and rules regarding different industries vary from country to country in variregions. When it comes to skill-based games, they are also often confused with gambling, which is restricted in several countries.





Segmentation

By Game Genre



Card Based

Board Based

Dice Based

Tile Based

Word and Number Based Puzzle-Based and Animated Games

By Skill Type



Physical Mental

By Industry



BFSI

Cloud & Data center

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Automotive Others (Gaming, Retail & Consumer Goods, and others)

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America





Regional Insights

North America Dominated the Market Owing to Increasing Demand for Mobile Devices

North America led the market share in 2022. North America witnessed an exponential growth owing to the production of mobile devices and the availability of new consoles in the North America market.

Europe is estimated to grow with a noteworthy CAGR during the projected period. The growth of the gaming sector has led to the development of new gaming platforms, such as subscription-based services and cloud gaming, that give players access to skill gaming.





Quick Buy - Skill Gaming Market Research Report:





Competitive Landscape

Prominent Key Players Focusing on Partnerships and Acquisitions are Expanding their Product Offerings

Skill gaming companies form strategic collaborations and alliances to enlarge the technologies, business, products, and other offerings with year-on-year revenue growth. Mergers, partnerships, and collaborations differ as per the business requirements, such as the enlargement of the product portfolio, which helps grow their presence and acquire a new customer base.





FAQs

How big is the Skill Gaming Market?

The Skill Gaming Market size was USD 30.99 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 85.34 billion by 2030.

How fast is the Skill Gaming Market growing?

The Skill Gaming Market will exhibit a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Related Reports:

Gaming Console Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Cloud Gaming Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast





About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email:

Attachment

Skill Gaming Market





Skill Gaming Market Forecast, 2023-2030 Tags Skill Gaming Skill Gaming Market Skill Gaming Market Size Skill Gaming Market Share id="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />