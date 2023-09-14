Healthcare Architecture Market Size To Surpass Usd 11.85 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A Cagr Of 4.8%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global healthcare architecture market size valued at USD 8.17 billion in 2022 and industry is expected to expand USD 11.85 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% over forecast period. The expansion can be credited to growing healthcare infrastructure investment. Moreover, governments of emerging nations are investing huge amounts in healthcare sector. Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its research report, titled“Healthcare Architecture Market, 2023-2030”.

Key Industry Development: April 2023 - The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) Foundation offered a grant of USD 30,000 to Perkins & Will to enhance its open-source tool named PRECEDE dashboard. The tool helps designers translate and integrate public health data into design decisions. Key Takeaways:

Increasing rate of hospitalization and rising demand for advanced healthcare infrastructure is major driving factor for market growth.

Growing incidences of traumas, and the increasing demand for preventive medical care is expected to positively influence the market growth.

North America market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR over the forecast period. Segment is set to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: “Companies leading the global healthcare architecture market are HDR (U.S.), HKS Inc (U.S.), PERKINS & WILL (U.K.), Stantec (Canada), CannonDesign (U.S.), NBBJ (U.S.), Perkins Eastman (U.S.), Smith Group (U.S.), HOK (U.S.), EYP Architecture & Engineering (U.S.)”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 4.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 11.85 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 8.52 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Facility Type, Service Type, and Region





Segmentation:

Rising Number of Government-aided Hospitals Led the Segment Expansion

In terms of facility type, the market is segmented into ASCs, long term care facilities & nursing homes, academic institutes, hospitals, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2022. The number of government-aided hospitals is increasing for the expansion of healthcare accessibility. This factor is escalating the segment growth.

Surging Demand for Advanced Hospital Architecture to Fuel the New Construction Segment Growth

With respect to service type, the market is bifurcated into refurbishment and new construction. The new construction segment dominated the market in 2022. The growing demand for advanced hospital architecture across the globe is impelling the segment growth.

From the regional perspective, the market has been analyzed across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Facility Type



Hospitals

ASCs

Long Term Care Facilities & Nursing Homes

Academic Institutes Others

By Service Type



New Construction Refurbishment

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific Rest of the World





Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Hospital Admission Rates to Propel the Market Growth

One of the major factors driving the healthcare architecture market growth is the rising rates of hospital admissions. Moreover, the growing prevalence of trauma, rising demand for preventive medical care, and increasing diagnoses of acute and chronic disorders have increased the number of hospital admissions.

Despite such growth opportunities, regulations in the healthcare architecture space may impede the market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America Dominated the Market Owing to Surging Funding for Healthcare Infrastructure

North America led the healthcare architecture market share in 2022 is projected to register significant growth over the forecast period. The regional growth can be credited to the growing funding for healthcare infrastructure. The region has also witnessed an increased adoption of healthcare architecture in recent years.

The Asia Pacific healthcare architecture market is anticipated to expand at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing population, coupled with rising demand for technologically- advanced hospital architecture, is driving the regional expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Companies Foon Securing Investments to Strengthen their Industry Positions

Leading companies operating in the market are deploying competitive strategies such as partnerships, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and others. Several industry players are also focusing on securing funding to invest in R&D for launching innovative products.





FAQs

How big is the healthcare architecture market?

Healthcare Architecture Market size is USD 8.52 billion in 2023.

What is the market demand in healthcare architecture?

The Healthcare Architecture Market is anticipated to grow at USD 11.85 billion and exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





