Prescription Drugs Market Size To Surpass Usd 1864.2 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A Cagr Of 8.9%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global prescription drugs market size was valued at USD 1,090.7 billion in 2022 The market is projected to grow from USD 1,864.2 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during forecast period. Prescription drugs are a wide range of vaccines and therapies used to treat and manage chronic and acute conditions. Common conditions include cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and rare diseases. In today's clinical environment, proper prescription drugs are essential for improving the clinical outcomes of almost all patients with severe conditions. Fortune Business InsightsTM mentioned this in a report titled “Prescription Drugs Market, 2023-2030.”

Request a Sample PDF :

Key Industry Development: March 2020: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. introduced the genetic equivalent of Geodon (Ziprasidone Mesylate) injection, a drug used for schizophrenia patients in the U.S. Key Takeaways :

Deferred Hospital Visits Amid COVID-19 Hampered Prescription Drugs Sales

Increasing Presence of Pipeline Candidates in VariTherapy Areas

Increasing Launch of Generic Equivalents of Key Prescription Drugs to Fuel Product Demand

Increasing Developments of Orphan Drugs Drive Market Growth

High Costs Associated with Certain Prescription Drugs to Limit Market Growth Strong and Diversified Product Portfolio of Novartis and Pfizer to Help these Companies Retain a Leading Position List of Key Market Players Profiled in the Report:

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Sanofi (France)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

AbbVie, Inc. (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.)

AstraZeneca (U.K.) CELGENE CORPORATION (BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY) (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact: Pandemic Impacted Market Growth Negatively Owing to Decrease in the Number of Patients Due to the pandemic, the market growth declined in 2020. In 2020, several regions worldwide experienced difficulties in accessing healthcare and treatment due to increase in country restrictions or lockdowns. The pandemic also led to a decrease in the number of patients visiting hospitals and decrease in the spreading of prescription drugs by healthcare professionals. This led to moderately lower demand and acceptance of prescription drugs, hindering market growth during the pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit:

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 8.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 1864.2 Billion Base Year 2022 Prescription Drugs Market Size in 2022 USD 1090.7 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Type, Therapy and Product Channel





Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Launch of Generic Equivalents of Prominent Drugs to Drive the Market Growth

The rising emergence of generic equivalents of variimportant pharmaceuticals in developed countries, such as the U.S., is one of the primary factors fueling the market for prescription drugs globally. Generic alternatives are frequently used just as effectively as their brand-name counterparts and can constantly be used by patients for a fraction of the cost.

Expensive treatments for some diseases and prescription drugs to restrict the market growth.

Segments:

Increasing Number of Drugs in Healthcare to Drive the Other Prescription Drugs Segment

On the basis of product type, the market is divided into orphan, generics, and other prescription drugs. The other prescription drugs segment led the market growth in 2022. Several new drugs were launched under categories, such as biologics, to drive the segment's growth.

Growing Occurrence of Cancer to Support Dominance of the Oncology Segment

Based on therapy, the market is divided into immunosuppressants, oncology, vaccines, central nervsystem, and others. The oncology segment is estimated to lead the therapy segment, owing to the rising occurrence of cancer and high costs linked with the treatment of variforms of cancer.





Quick Buy - Prescription Drugs Market Research Report:





Hospital Pharmacies Segment to Drive the Market Owing to the Increase in the Treatment of Critical Diseases

According to distribution channel, the market is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies & drug stores, and online pharmacies. The factor responsible for the dominance of the hospital pharmacies segment is that under-prescription drugs can only be prescribed under the guidance of trained medical professionals.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

. Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

. Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

. List of major industry players.

. Key strategies adopted by the market players.

. Recent industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.





Regional Insights:

North America Dominated the Market Share Owing to the High Occurrence of Several Chronic Conditions

In 2022, the North America dominated the market in 2022. Some of the key reasons for North America's dominance in the global market include the growing need for efficient and high-tech products in the region, particularly due to the rising occurrence of several chronic conditions. These factors, combined with high healthcare spending, robust Research & Development (R&D) of drugs in the region, and the presence of leading companies involved in the production of generic equivalent of key drugs, contribute to North America's dominant share in the global market.

Europe is the second largest region in the market globally. The dominance of the region is due to the growing demand for prescription products fostering the market share.





Competitive Landscape:

Novartis and Pfizer to Dominate the Market Owing to their Strong Presence

The market is driven by the presence of numersignificant competitors in the market. Moreover, among all the major market participants, Pfizer and Novartis dominated the prescription drugs market share due to their market presence in oncology and vaccines, which are the primary drivers of these markets. Sanofi, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. are some of the top market participants, which are anticipated to boost the prescription drugs market growth during the projected period.





Ask for Customization of this Report:





Table Of Contents :



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights



Prevalence of Key Diseases - by Key Countries/ Region– 2022



Pipeline Analysis, Key Players



Key Industry Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions, Etc.



Regulatory Scenario - by Key Regions



New Product Launches, Key Players

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Prescription Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type





Generics





Orphan



Other Prescription Drugs



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy





Oncology





Anti-diabetics





Vaccines





Sensory Organs





Immunosuppressants





Anticoagulants



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel





Hospital Pharmacies





Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores



Online Pharmacies



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region





North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Prescription Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type





Generics





Orphan



Other Prescription Drugs



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy





Oncology





Anti-diabetics





Vaccines





Sensory Organs





Immunosuppressants





Anticoagulants



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel





Hospital Pharmacies





Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores



Online Pharmacies



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country





U.S.

Canada

Europe Prescription Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type





Generics





Orphan



Other Prescription Drugs



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy





Oncology





Anti-diabetics





Vaccines





Sensory Organs





Immunosuppressants





Anticoagulants



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel





Hospital Pharmacies





Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores



Online Pharmacies



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ sub-region





U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy





Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Toc Continue..





What is the market for prescription drugs?

Global prescription drugs market size was valued at USD 1,090.7 billion in 2022 The market is projected to grow from USD 1,864.2 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during forecast period.

What are the key factors driving the prescription drugs market growth?

The anticipated introduction of innovative prescription drugs in the market due to the increased prevalence of chronic and seridiseases, coupled with significant unmet clinical needs, is fueling the product demand.





Related Reports:

Digital Radiography Market Size, Share, Growth and Analysis Report

Infusion Pump Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Inteof Medical Things (IoMT) Market Size, Share, Growth Report





About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email:

Attachment

Prescription Drugs Market

Scar Treatment Market

Neuroprosthetic Market

Genetic Testing Service Market

Dental Infection Control Market

Healthcare Information Software Market

Microcarrier Market

Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market

Laryngeal Masks Market

Spinal Cord Trauma Treatment Market

Diabetic Gastroparesis Market

Varicella ViVaccine Market

Asthma Spacers Market

Hair Loss Treatment Market

Immunoassay Market

Electric Breast Pumps Market

Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market

Perfusion Systems Market

Anti-infective Drugs Market

Bronchitis Treatment Market

Neonatal Care Equipment Market





Prescription Drugs Market Forecast 2023-2030 Tags Prescription Drugs Market Prescription Drugs Market Size Prescription Drugs Industry Pharmaceutical Related Linksid="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />