Mexican Congress gets presented with ‘alien corpses’

(MENAFN) Two allegedly “non-human” mummified alien bodies were shown to legislators in Mexico City on Wednesday by a self-announced UFO professional, who stated examination of the examples had revealed to them to not be part of humankind’s “terrestrial evolution.”



The two little humanoid figures, which have three-fingered hands as well as seem to have stereoscopic eye-sight, were found in algae mines in Peru, reporter as well as ufologist Jaime Maussan stated as part of the exhibition. He also noted under promise his certainty that the bodies, which were carbon-dated as being nearly 1,000 years old, are not of terrestrial source.



“These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution,” Maussan stated at the public session.



“These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in [algae] mines, and were later fossilized.” He also noted: “Whether they are aliens or not, we don’t know, but they were intelligent and they lived with us. They should rewrite history.”



