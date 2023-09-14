(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Choose Your Own Adventure Gamebook Collection
CYOA is one of 12 finalists considered for induction into the 2023 National Toy Hall of Fame. CYOA gamebooks...influenced a generation of future game designers, sold more than 270 million copies, and became one of the bestselling children's book series of all time.” - The Strong Museum of PlayWAITSFIELD, VERMONT, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Chooseco, publisher of Choose Your Own Adventure ® (CYOA) gamebooks, the fourth bestselling children's book series of all time, is a National Toy Hall of Fame Finalist for 2023.
The National Toy Hall of Fame, housed at The Strong Museum of Play in Rochester, New York, announced the 12 finalists on September 13, 2023. A public vote will comprise one component of the selection process. The three toys receiving the most public votes by September 20 will join the top three choices from the National Selection Advisory Committee. Final inductees will be revealed on Thursday, November 9.
According to The National Toy Hall of Fame,“Anyone can nominate a toy for the Hall of Fame, but to be considered for induction, toys must have achieved icon staand longevity across generations. They also must be innovative and foster learning or creativity through play.”
The Strong Museum's CYOA nomination webpage states,“Choose Your Own Adventure gamebooks gave kids new opportunities to play with reading. By empowering readers to choose what paths their stories took, it influenced a generation of future game designers, sold more than 270 million copies, and became one of the bestselling children's book series of all time.” Choose Your Own Adventure is an inductee in The Strong's World Video Game Hall of Fame for creating some of the first branching narrative video games.
All members of the public may vote once per day between now and September 20 for their favorite toy at The Strong Museum's Player's Ballot:
About Choos
Choosis a purpose-built publisher that relaunched the groundbreaking Choose Your Own Adventure series of interactive gamebooks in 2006. Since then, Chooshas sold over 16 million copies of original bestselling books, as well as more than 50 original books. The series has been translated into 40 languages. Over 270 million books are in print worldwide.
