Bentbeat Presents Water To Wine, An Uplifting Night Of Music To Fuel The Creation Of A Worship Album

Water to Wine - A Music Sponsorship Event
BentBeat announces 'Water to Wine' fundraising event on Nov 4, 2023 to support the creation of a Christian Worship Album featuring artist Krista Westfall Our desire is to create an album that takes the listener to the heart of God and to experience more of who He is.” - Krista WestfallTIGARD, OR, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- BentBeat Productions is excited to announce the upcoming fundraising event, "Water to Wine," to support the creation of a soul-stirring Christian Worship Album. This event, featuring producer and artist Krista Westfall, promises an evening of inspiration, music, and spiritual reflection, taking place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Highlands Community Center in Tigard, Oregon.
Event Details:
.Event: Water to Wine
.Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
.Time: Casual light food and drinks at 5:00 PM, Music and Program promptly at 7:00 PM
.Location: Highlands Community Center, 12930 SW Peachvale St, Tigard, OR 97224
.Cost: Free to attend
.RSVP: email - call/text 503.489.8275 or online at tinyurl.com/uzeewsb3
The evening will be filled with food, drinks and the heavenly voice of Krista Westfall with her band. She will also share her vision for taking people to the very heart of God in a new project. The "Water to Wine" fundraiser seeks to raise funds for the writing, recording, and release of a Christian Worship Album that will uplift spirits, inspire faith, and encourage deep introspection.
Krista Westfall, the talented artist at the helm of this project, expressed her vision for the album, saying, "Our desire is to create an album that takes the listener to the heart of God and to experience more of who He is. We believe that knowing Him, and hearing from Him, freesto be loved unconditionally by Him. His truth shapes and forms our everyday lives in how we live and grow.”
Westfall, while making her ask for sponsors, said,“God is the ultimate Creator and has called and equippedto create. We look to answer that call in music. Our hope is that every listener would have radical heart transformation, leading them to further the Kingdom. We invite you to partner withfinancially so that we can reach those who do not know Him and wake up those who are asleep."
For examples of praise and worship music from the BentBeat Catalog featuring Krista Westfall, download the free digital“Water to Wine” sampler album here: tinyurl.com/9vn4jpu4
Joinfor an evening of worship, reflection, and unity as we come together to support the creation of music that can truly make a difference in people's lives. More information and sponsorship details can be found by contacting Dave Beatty at or call/text 503.489.8275, or RSVP online at tinyurl.com/uzeewsb3
Together, let's be part of something extraordinary, as "Water to Wine" strives to transform hearts through the power of music.
About Krista Westfall: Westfall is a gifted artist, passionate about creating music that leads people closer to God. Her heartfelt songs and powerful lyrics are designed to bring listeners into a deeper connection with their faith. With this album, Krista aims to share God's heart of love with all who want to know Him more.
About BentBeat Productions: BentBeat is an independent record label based in Portland, Oregon. Committed to discovering and nurturing exceptional talent, the label aims to support artists in sharing their unique stories and musical visions with the world. With a foon authenticity and artistic integrity, BentBeat Productions strives to create an environment where artists can flourish and create timeless music that resonates with audiences worldwide. For more information, visit bentbeat.com
